RSPCA issue warning to cat owners after ‘horrific’ 30% surge in attacks

Cat owners have been warned to be extra vigilant after new figures revealed that pets are being increasingly targeted by weapons such as air guns.

Data from the RSPCA found such attacks on felines had risen by 30 per cent in the last year, with 70 incidents having been flagged to the charity in 2024.

The incidents have seen cats such as Nala, from Mosterton in Dorset, left unable to use her back left leg after her vertebrae was fractured by an air rifle shot in the back.

Ronnie, a black rescue cat from Liverpool, was found screaming in pain after being found with five air gun pellets in him in June, after disappearing from his home for two days.

RSPCA wildlife partnerships manager Geoff Edmond said that while these attacks are being done “presumably for ‘laughs’”, they cause “horrific pain and suffering” for animals.

The charity said there had also been a surge in other weapons being used to harm animals, including pets and farm animals being hurt with guns, catapults and crossbows.

“Weapon attacks on animals are horrific, but what we see is likely only the tip of the iceberg,” he said.

“There’s huge concern about the growing incidents of catapult attacks on wild birds such as swans, but air guns remain by far the most likely weapon to be used on an animal.

“It is unspeakably cruel and totally unacceptable to shoot animals for ‘fun’ - or to harm them for target practice, but sadly we’ve received nearly 500 reports about all kinds of weapon attacks on animals over the past three years.”

Up to the end of June this year, there were twice as many catapult incidents reported to the RSPCA, compared to the same period in 2023.

The charity’s new data reveals that between 2022 and 2024, there were 497 incidents reported to the RSPCA involving air guns, catapults and crossbows used to target all types of animals.

It said one incident involved a moorhen and a goose who died after being shot with ball bearings from catapults in April in a pond off Castleridge Drive in Greenhithe.

A woodpigeon in South Ockendon, Essex also had to be put to sleep after being found with a severely injured wing. An X-ray revealed a ball bearing from a catapult embedded in her body.

Counties with the highest number of incidents over the three year period were Kent with 32 and Greater London with 31.

“Day after day, our frontline officers and animal centres see the sickening consequences of weapons being used on animals - including severe injuries often leading to death,” Mr Edmond said.

“We are doing all we can to change things. With more and more police forces seeing worrying levels of weapons-related incidents - including those involving young people - we have been helping to develop Operation Lakeshot, a police- and partner-led initiative. This was initially established by Essex Police and the Metropolitan Police, but is now rapidly growing, and aims to tackle these worrying crimes against wildlife.”

The charity has launched its 'Summer Cruelty Appeal’ in light of the rise in attacks, which raises funds to support animals experiencing cruelty - including victims of weapons attacks.