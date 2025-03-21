Urgent recall for popular breakfast cereal which may be ‘infested with insects’
Food Standards Agency urging customers who purchased the granola to not consume it and return for a full refund
A popular breakfast cereal has been recalled from supermarket shelves due to fears of an insect infestation.
Rude Health Foods has issued an urgent recall via the Food Standards Agency (FSA) urging customers to return the brand’s Chocolate Crunch Granola.
The company said the recall affects the 400g box of granola with a best-before date of 24 October 2025.
The Chocolate Crunch Granola is sold in supermarkets such as Tesco and online retailer Ocado.
The FSA urged customers who have purchased the granola to not consume it and return the cereal for a full refund.
A recall notice on the FSA’s website said: “Rude Health Foods Ltd is recalling Rude Health Chocolate Crunch Granola because the product might contain insects.
“The product listed above might contain insects, which may make them unsafe to eat.
“Point of sale notices will be displayed in all retail stores that are selling this product. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.
“If you have bought the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to your local store for a refund. For further information, please contact Rude Health Foods Ltd at hello@rudehealth.com.”
Rude Health said it “sincerely regrets any inconvenience caused to our customers” in a notice posted on the FSA’s website.
The FSA withdraws or recalls food products if there is a problem which means it should not be sold.
The FSA distributes product recall information notices to inform consumers and local authorities about food safety risks.
A “Food Alert for Action” is given in certain circumstances. This gives local authorities particular information on what needs to be done on behalf of customers.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments