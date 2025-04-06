In Pictures: Runners take in the sights during landmarks half marathon
The London Landmarks Half Marathon is the only race with a route through both the City of London and City of Westminster.
An annual event for runners in central London on Sunday allowed them to see the sights of the capital from traffic-free roads while raising money for charity.
The London Landmarks Half Marathon is the only race with a route through both the City of London and City of Westminster, taking in the Houses of Parliament, St Paul’s Cathedral, the Tower of London and Bank of England, before finishing under Nelson’s Column in Trafalgar Square.
The event is organised by Tommy’s, the pregnancy and baby charity, to raise funds, with more than £50,000,000 donated since the first event in 2018.
Elsewhere in London, less energetic individuals embraced the warm temperatures and relaxed in the capital’s parks and gardens.