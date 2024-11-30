Rupert Grint asked to pay more than £1.8m after losing tax battle
Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, lost an appeal against HMRC’s decision
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Former Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint must pay more than £1.8m in tax after losing a legal battle with HM Revenue and Customs.
Grint, who played Ron Weasley in the franchise, was ordered to pay the sum in 2019 after HMRC launched an investigation into his tax return from the 2011-12 tax year.
The actor had received a £4.5m sum from a company which managed his business affairs as “consideration for rights, records and goodwill” from his work, which he claimed was a “capital asset” and therefore the subject of capital gains tax.
But HMRC argued that the fee should have been classed as income, and following the investigation told Mr Grint he needed to pay an additional £1,801,060 in tax.
At a hearing in the First-Tier Tribunal, held in London in November and December 2022, lawyers for Grint appealed against HMRC’s decision, arguing that the right amount of tax had been paid.
But in a ruling, Tribunal Judge Harriet Morgan dismissed the appeal, finding that the sum “is taxable as income”.
She said that the money “derived substantially the whole of its value from the activities of Mr Grint”, which was “otherwise realised” as income in the 2011/12 tax year.
Grint starred in the first Harry Potter film in 2001 as a teenager and is calculated to have earned around £24m from playing Ron Weasley.
He previously lost a separate court battle concerning a £1m tax refund in 2019.