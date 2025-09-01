Rural racism leaves people feeling ‘unwelcome and unsafe’ in UK countryside

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Many minority ethnic people feel the British countryside is an "unwelcoming and unsafe" place to visit, according to a new study.

People face "racial slurs, intimidation and even threats", a research team from the University of Leicester found, adding that efforts to address rural racism "often provoke anger or defensive reactions".

The project, which has been running for two years, involved 20 community groups and the researchers spoke to 115 people about their experiences. It examined issues of racism in places like remote hamlets, market towns and seasonal tourist spots.

The report concluded that there is "widespread denial that racism exists or that it is significant in rural contexts".

The project, which has been running for two years, involved 20 community groups

This is also accompanied by a resistance to reinterpreting rural heritage and an "us versus them mentality”, the report said, adding "rural identity is habitually equated with whiteness, as minoritised groups are depicted as outsiders, reinforcing exclusionary narratives".

It also highlighted major challenges in how the problem can be addressed: "Rural racism is dismissed as irrelevant or limited to overt acts, with more subtle or systemic forms overlooked or trivialised.”

Dr Viji Kuppan, one of the researchers, added: “While our research uncovered the seriousness of racism in rural areas, many participants from minoritised ethnic backgrounds also spoke of a deep appreciation and connection to the English countryside. In addition, our findings document the strength of rural communities in offering support, generosity and friendship to minoritised residents and visitors.

"At the heart of our research is an invitation to redouble our efforts to reimagine rural England as a place of belonging, one that embraces multiple histories, identities, and futures."

The report said that barriers such as cost, fear of discrimination and limited cultural visibility restrict access to the countryside and erode a sense of belonging for many minority ethnic visitors and residents.

The research also highlighted overt and subtle hostility, including instances of persistent staring and hostile body language, as well as more explicit incidents such as name-calling, racial slurs, intimidation and threats.

These experiences were not isolated, the authors said, but part of a broader pattern of exclusion which "inflicted deep emotional, psychological and sometimes physical wounds, and which eroded people’s sense of safety, identity and belonging".

However, Tim Bonner, the chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, which took part in the study, said that while "racism must be confronted wherever it arises", hate crime data suggested rural areas were often "among the least affected parts of the country".

He told The Independent: “The suggestion that racism is so pronounced in rural areas as to justify continual special attention is not supported by the evidence which may explain why this study has shied away from examining data in favour of collating anecdotes. Sadly, this focus on 'rural racism' appears to be driven more by a desire to generate headlines and attract funding than to affect any meaningful change."

A UK government spokesperson said racism had "no place in our society".