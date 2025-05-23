Firefighters battle huge warehouse blaze in Rushden

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Firefighters are tackling a huge warehouse blaze that could be seen from up to 10 miles away.

10 crews were called to the incident on the Sanders Lodge industrial estate in Rushden, Northamptonshire, at 6.30am on Friday.

Local roads have been closed, and people reported seeing thick smoke billowing in the air.

The blaze is at Monoworld – a recycling facility close to the A45.

Emergency services said the fire involved a “large quantity of plastic”, and the building was evacuated before firefighters arrived.

People nearby have been urged to keep their windows and doors closed while firefighters tackle the blaze. Emergency services said they expect to be at the scene for the rest of the weekend.

open image in gallery ( Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue )

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We're currently dealing with a large fire at a recycling warehouse on Sanders Lodge Ind Est in Rushden.

“Please avoid the area if you can while our emergency services deal with this incident.”

It added: “We currently have 10 fire engines on scene, as well as three turntable ladders, 2 water bowsers and a high-volume pump.

“We are receiving cross-border support from Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service in dealing with this incident, and we anticipate we will be on scene for the rest of the weekend.”

Smoke could be seen from Harrold and Sharnbrook in Bedfordshire, the local fire service said.

In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There is a large incident in Rushden (Northants) and smoke can be seen from the Harrold and Sharnbrook areas.

“If you see smoke, there’s no need to ring 999 - emergency services are aware and are dealing with the incident.”

open image in gallery ( Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue )

Northamptonshire Police have been forced to close a major road as the fire continues.

The force said on X: "Due to this major fire, the A5001 Wellingborough Road in Rushden is currently closed to allow crews to tackle this fire.”