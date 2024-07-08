Heartbreaking tributes to boy, 13, killed alongside 18-year-old in motorbike crash

Support truly

A village is reeling after two teenagers were killed in a motorbike crash on a roundabout.

Named locally as Bobby Grimes, 13, and Wayne Hodgson, 18, the pair were knocked off the same motorbike just before noon on Friday in Rushyford, County Durham.

Mr Hodgson died at the scene and Mr Grimes was taken to hospital, where he died from his injuries at around 9.19pm.

Mr Grimes’ sister, Maisie-anne, posted a picture holding her brother’s hand as he lay in hospital, with the caption: “My baby man, why him?”

Mr Hodgson’s sister, Gypsy, paid tribute after she had revealed he was going to be an uncle to a niece just days before his death. She wrote on Facebook: “I will always make sure my little girl knows all about her crazy, heart-of-gold uncle.

“Our lives are never going to be the same Wayne you will always be missing from them and there’s nothing we can do to change that.

“But you were so loved no matter what you did wrong you were still a little boy in my eyes. Love you forever little brother.”

Balloons and floral tributes have been left around the village in their memory.

Another family member, Samantha Grimes, said: “At 9.19pm tonight my heart was broken into a million pieces. My Bobby was taken by the angels.

“No parent should have to go through this. I’m going to miss your cheeky face and the attitude you gave me but I’d take it all right now I love you my boy.”

A Durham Police spokesperson said: “Two males have sadly died following a collision in Rushyford. Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on Middridge Road, near to the Rushyford roundabout, shortly before noon on Friday, July 5.

“One male was pronounced dead at the scene, and a second was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after. Both males are believed to have been travelling on the same motorcycle.

“Their families have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.”

Anyone with any information or dashcam footage relating to the incident is asked to contact Durham Constabulary Serious Collision Investigation Unit via sciu@durham.police.uk or on 101, quoting incident number 144 of July 5.