US hints Russia sanctions could ease after Moscow and Kyiv agree Black Sea pause

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to pause hostilities in the Black Sea following ceasefire negotiations with the US in Saudi Arabia, the White House has announced.

Both nations have committed to ensuring “safe navigation” and eliminating “the use of force” in the sea, where the Russian navy has sustained heavy losses since the resumption of hostilities in 2022.

The announcement follows separate talks between US negotiators and their Ukrainian and Russian counterparts on Monday aimed at securing at least a partial ceasefire.

But the US appeared to signal its intention to ease sanctions on Moscow, saying it would “help restore Russia’s access” to the world market for agricultural and fertiliser exports, lower maritime insurance costs, and enhance access to ports and payment.

Western nations, including the UK, have imposed a series of sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including increased tariffs on Russian fertiliser and agricultural products and prohibiting companies from providing insurance for shipments of certain Russian goods.

The US also agreed to help Ukraine achieve prisoner of war exchanges, the release of civilian detainees and the return of children forcibly moved to Russia.

The White House added that the US would “continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh”.

Meanwhile, planning for a European-led peacekeeping force continues in the UK.

Military chiefs from the “coalition of the willing” are expected to hold further planning meetings at the UK’s permanent joint headquarters in Northwood throughout the week in preparation for a deployment in support of any future ceasefire.