Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch as former British embassy guard David Smith is sentenced for spying

Oliver Browning
Friday 17 February 2023 10:26
Comments

Watch as a former British embassy security guard is sentenced for spying.

David Smith, 58, has been convicted of spying for Russia after he pleaded guilty to eight offences under the Official Secrets Act.

He had worked at the British embassy in Berlin for eight years, before being exposed during a sting operation involving British and German security services in August 2021.

“David Smith abused his position in the British embassy in Berlin to covertly collect and pass sensitive information to the Russian state. These crimes were an attack on our country and could have threatened national security,” Nick Price, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said.

“His actions were not just driven by money and greed. On multiple occasions, he expressed a strong dislike towards the UK and Germany and expressed sympathy with the Russian authorities.

Recommended

“These beliefs may have caused further damage had Smith not been discovered and prosecuted.”

He was jailed for a total of 13 years and two months at the Old Bailey on Friday.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in