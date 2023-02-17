Watch as former British embassy guard David Smith is sentenced for spying

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch as a former British embassy security guard is sentenced for spying.

David Smith, 58, has been convicted of spying for Russia after he pleaded guilty to eight offences under the Official Secrets Act.

He had worked at the British embassy in Berlin for eight years, before being exposed during a sting operation involving British and German security services in August 2021.

“David Smith abused his position in the British embassy in Berlin to covertly collect and pass sensitive information to the Russian state. These crimes were an attack on our country and could have threatened national security,” Nick Price, head of the CPS special crime and counter terrorism division, said.

“His actions were not just driven by money and greed. On multiple occasions, he expressed a strong dislike towards the UK and Germany and expressed sympathy with the Russian authorities.

“These beliefs may have caused further damage had Smith not been discovered and prosecuted.”

He was jailed for a total of 13 years and two months at the Old Bailey on Friday.