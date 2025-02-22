Calls for ‘urgent’ probe into possible Russian link to drones at army bases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former security minister has called for an “urgent investigation” into reports of Russian links to drone activity over US air bases in England.

A number of unidentified drones were spotted on multiple occasions over three airbases – RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall, in Suffolk, and RAF Feltwell, in Norfolk – last November, the United States Air Force (USAF) said.

Around 60 British troops were deployed to help USAF in its investigation of the incident.

open image in gallery One incident took place near RAF Lakenheath (Andrew Parsons/PA) ( PA Archive )

Labour frontbencher Lord Coaker warned at the time that those responsible for the spate of recent illegal airborne incursions faced up to 14 years in jail under national security laws.

And now new evidence of the movements of three individuals with alleged links to the Kremlin at the time of the sightings suggests a Russian state link to the drone activity, according to an investigation by the i newspaper.

Two of the individuals were believed to have worked as seasonal fruit pickers, the newspaper reported.

open image in gallery Former security minister Tom Tugendhat said the case was ‘the tip of the iceberg’ (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

Tom Tugendhat, who was security minister under Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, said the findings “demand urgent investigation” by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) and UK intelligence services.

He told the paper: “Russian intelligence are trying to recruit criminals to carry out sabotage attacks across Europe. This strongly suggests emboldened Kremlin activity here in our country.”

And Julian Lewis, the former Tory chair of parliament’s defence committee, said: “When the US and British authorities detected the drone intrusions at both airbases last November, they stated that investigations were underway.

“Meanwhile, there is credible evidence here of the possible presence of GRU-linked operatives near Lakenheath and Mildenhall.

“I shall be asking Ministers to consolidate the findings of all these investigations and to make a Statement in the Commons as soon as possible.”

The individuals’ roles as seasonal fruit pickers granted them close proximity to the airbases, with them visiting nearby fields at night.

In one case, an individual who has regularly appeared in the Russian embassy in Germany flew into Britain and was just meters from the perimeter of RAF Mildenhall during the drone incursions in November, the i reported.

In another, an individual who had been to Russia’s biggest military facility in Tajikistan arrived in the UK and visited remote areas around RAF Mildenhall several times, returning to the Russain base within two months of the drone activity. A former intelligence officer told the paper that fruit picking would be the “perfect cover” for Russian intelligence agents.

An MoD spokesman said: “We will not be offering a running commentary on operational security matters, however the public can rest assured that we take threats seriously and maintain robust measures at defence sites.”