Russia is a ‘rogue state’, says Swinney

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Scotland’s First Minister has described Russia as a “rogue state”, adding countries whose airspace is violated by Vladimir Putin’s regime are “entitled to their self defence”.

John Swinney’s comments come after incursions by Russian forces into the airspace of Estonia, Poland and Romania in recent weeks, either using manned aircraft or drones.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said on Tuesday that Nato would be “ready to act” if necessary.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the First Minister said he “certainly recognises” the threat posed by Russia, adding: “I’m afraid there is a strategic problem with Russia.

“Russia is a rogue state that has invaded another independent country with no entitlement to do so, and that aggression has got to be repelled.

“If it then manifests itself in other places, it has to be repelled in other places as well.

“I would rather that was not the case, but we have to take seriously the threat from Russia.”

Speaking specifically about the incursion into Estonian airspace, Mr Swinney said: “I want to take every step possible to avoid conflict with Russia, that starts with Russia leaving Ukraine and going back within its own borders and allowing the people of Ukraine to go on with their lives in peace.”

He added: “I realise that if airspace is violated by an unwelcome source, then countries are entitled to their self defence, but that’s the risk we face from a rogue Russia.”