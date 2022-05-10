Russia is looking to target countries opposing the invasion of Ukraine with cyber attacks, the director of GCHQ has warned.

Addressing a conference in Newport on Tuesday, Sir Jeremy Fleming said the conflict was “spilling over” into other nations in the information and online space.

“Perhaps, the concept of a ‘cyber war’ was over-hyped, but there’s plenty of cyber about including a range of activity we and partners have already attributed to Russia,” he added.

“We’ve seen what looks like some spillover of activity affecting other countries. And we’ve seen indications that Russia’s cyber operatives continue to look for targets in countries that are opposing their actions.”

He did not name specific nations that could be targeted, but said the security services were increasing efforts to “protect the digital homeland” by ensuring the government and British businesses improve their resilience.

Sir Jeremy said the UK was also supporting Ukraine to shore up its cyber defences, but that the country was “excelling” in information warfare.

“We’re also seeing this conflict in near real time in information, cyber and technology spaces,” he told the CyberUK conference.

“It is already a remarkable feature of this war just how much information about the behaviours and tactics of the Russian forces are out there in the public domain - and how much intelligence has been released by Western allies to challenge and get ahead of Putin’s actions.

“This is modern warfare influenced and shaped by the democratisation of information. And thankfully, the Ukrainians are excelling at it - we’re proud to be playing our part in supporting their efforts.”