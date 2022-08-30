Jump to content
Pothole repair costs soar after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, analysis shows

Before 24 February, majority of material used to repair roads was sourced from Russia

Katy Clifton
Tuesday 30 August 2022 18:00
<p>Some authorities report their costs have doubled</p>

Some authorities report their costs have doubled

(PA)

The cost of repairing potholes has soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, new analysis shows.

The Local Government Association (LGA), which represents more than 350 councils in England and Wales, said many of its members have been hit by a 22 per cent spike in the cost of road maintenance such as fixing potholes and relaying surfaces since the conflict escalated in February 2022.

Before the invasion, around 60 per cent of bitumen – a material used to repair roads across the UK – was sourced from Russia.

