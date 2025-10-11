Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has signalled his readiness to advance plans for using frozen Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine's war effort.

His stance follows a meeting of European leaders in Copenhagen last week, where discussions centred on a "reparations loan" for Ukraine, funded by immobilised Russian assets.

Sir Keir subsequently co-signed a joint E3 statement on Friday with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The statement declared: “We will increase pressure on Russia as President Putin continues his stalling tactics and abhorrent attacks in response to peace talks.

“To that end, we are ready to progress towards using, in a co-ordinated way, the value of the immobilised Russian sovereign assets to support Ukraine’s armed forces and thus bring Russia to the negotiation table.

“We aim to do this in close co-operation with the United States of America.

“We agree to develop further bold and innovative mechanisms to increase the cost of Russia’s war and ramp up pressure. This includes driving forward action on the Russian shadow fleet.”

open image in gallery Emergency crews work to extinguish a fire following a Russian attack on Kyiv

Sir Keir also spoke with Volodymyr Zelensky, and told him that the UK, Germany and France “were united in wanting to drive progress towards using the full value of the immobilised Russian sovereign assets to end the war and ensure a just and lasting peace in Ukraine”, according to a readout.

Sir Keir and the Ukrainian president agreed that “further sanctions in the coming days and weeks would also add to the pressure on Russia”, the document added.

No 10 said: “The Prime Minister began by sharing his heartfelt condolences to those impacted by the barbaric Russian attacks overnight.

“The leaders discussed how Russia’s systematic attacks on Ukraine’s critical national infrastructure in the lead up to winter further emphasised that (Vladimir) Putin was not serious about peace.

“It was vital Ukraine received the military equipment it needed to defend itself from Russia’s continued aggression, the Prime Minister said.”

open image in gallery Aftermath of a Russian drone and missile strike in Zaporizhzhia ( REUTERS )

Writing on X, Mr Zelensky said: “I appreciate his words of condolence.

“Last night, Russia carried out another terrorist attack on our cities and communities.

“One of the targets was Ukraine’s energy system, therefore, we need to strengthen our air defence and expedite every decision regarding missile and system deliveries.

“And that was the main focus of our conversation with Keir. I am grateful for his understanding of our needs and for his support.”

Mr Zelensky later added: “We are also preparing new sanctions steps against Russia.

“Keir shared some ideas that could set the right pressure.

“Every sanction decision weakens Russia’s war machine, and we will continue our joint work with all partners.”

open image in gallery A rescuer helps an injured man after a Russian strike on a residential building in Kyiv, Ukraine ( Dan Bashakov )

European Commission vice-president Kaja Kallas gave members of the press in Copenhagen an insight into the structure of the scheme being discussed on the continent, which she said was “based on the frozen assets”.

She said: “The system is so that if Russia does not pay the reparations to Ukraine, then, you know, these assets are not given back.

“If Russia decides, after this war is over, to repay all the damages that they have caused, then of course, these assets will be given back, and this loan is not there.

“But if we do not take those assets into account then it is on our taxpayers, that is for sure.”