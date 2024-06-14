Jump to content

Investigation finds that Russell Brand allegations were not ‘adequately addressed’

Brand denies all allegations against him

Emma Guinness
Friday 14 June 2024 12:19
Comments
Close
Russell Brand throws camera

The allegations into Russell Brand’s behaviour while working at Channel 4 were not “adequately addressed”, an investigation has found.

Brand, 49, found himself at the centre of a media storm last year when a Channel 4 documentary raised historical allegations of sexual assault.

This included predatory behaviour while working on several of the channel’s programmes including Big Brother’s Big Mouth, Kings Of Comedy and Big Brother’s Celebrity Hijack.

A probe launched by Banijay UK found that various informal concerns were raised about the star’s behaviour on the shows aired between 2004 and 2008.

Karen Baxter, head of investigations at law firm Lewis Silkin LLP, said: “No formal complaints were made about Brand during the programmes.

“There were, however, concerns regarding Brand’s behaviour which were raised informally with senior members of staff, particularly in relation to him asking runners to obtain phone numbers of audience members and female crew members feeling uncomfortable or intimidated by his behaviour while working in Bristol in 2004/2005.

“These concerns were not properly escalated or adequately addressed.”

Brand has denied all allegations against him
Benijay UK brought the production company Endemol to commission the Channel 4 shows Brand worked on at the time.

The comedian denies all allegations against him.

The Independent has reached out to a representative for Russell Brand for comment.

