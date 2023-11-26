Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The family of a headteacher who took her own life after a critical Ofsted report has been forced to crowdfund for her inquest after legal aid was denied.

Ruth Perry took her own life in January after the report downgraded Caversham Primary School in Reading from its highest rating, outstanding, to its lowest, inadequate, over safeguarding concerns.

Her sister, Professor Julia Waters, set up a GoFundMe page to raise £50,000 ahead of the inquest into Ms Perry’s death, which will begin on Tuesday at Berkshire Coroner’s Court. By Sunday the appeal - set up to pay for legal advice and representation at the hearing - had surpassed its target and reached £52,898.

There was an outpouring of grief after Ruth Perry’s death - and a barrage of criticsm for Ofsted (Brighter Futures for Children)

On the Gofundme page it was announced that the family’s application for legal aid was rejected “just days” before the start of the inquest, while other parties – Ofsted, Reading Borough Council and Berkshire Healthcare NHS Trust – will “de facto” have their legal costs “paid from the public purse” as public bodies.

“We believe this legal and financial inequity to be unjust,” the page’s description said. “The family hopes that the inquest will reveal the truth about the circumstances leading to Ruth’s death and the opportunities that were missed to prevent it.

“They hope that lessons can be learnt to prevent future such deaths from occurring. Please donate to our crowdfunder if you feel the lack of legal aid for Ruth Perry’s family is unjust and inequitable, and if you wish to support their campaign for meaningful change in Ruth’s name.”

An inquest into the death of Ms Perry will start on Tuesday (PA Archive)

It was also made clear that any money raised beyond the target would be donated to the charity Inquest, which supports people bereaved by state-related deaths.

Prof Waters previously said Ms Perry had experienced the “worst day of her life” after inspectors reviewed the school on November 15 and 16 last year.

At a pre-inquest review in July, Ofsted denied that the manner in which a school inspection was carried out contributed to Ms Perry’s death.

Members of UNISON protest against Ofsted following the death (PA)

The circumstances surrounding Ms Perry’s death sparked outrage among her colleagues and other education professionals, with three teaching unions at the time calling on Ofsted to pause inspections and launch an investigation.

Teachers launched a petition calling for an inquiry into the inspection of Caversham Primary School which got more than 120,000 signatures.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said it was “important” that people listened to what Ms Perry’s family had to say regarding their determination that “something like this should never happen again”.

Steve Chalke, the founder of the Oasis school, added that Ofsted is “Inadequate.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “We know this will be an incredibly difficult time for the family and friends of Ruth Perry and our thoughts remain with them.

“Legal aid representation is not necessary in the vast majority of inquests but we have made changes to ensure there is more support for those who have lost loved ones.”