A suicidal asylum seeker who fled persecution in Eastern Africa and is now set to be deported to Rwanda has been told by detention authorities to “get a haircut” or “try aromatherapy” to address his poor mental health.

Moti*, who is currently being held at Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre, says he has suffered “horrific” treatment since arriving in England last month and would take his own life if he had the means to do so, adding that he has been denied counselling and mental health support.

Having suffered torture in his home country amid civil conflict and witnessed his own mother’s death, Moti suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicidal ideations — but officials at Colnbrook IRC have dismissed his “deteriorating” mental health, his lawyer says.

Instead, Moti has been handed a trauma handbook by the centre to “self-treat” his condition. In the document, written in English, which Moti cannot read, it’s recommended that mentally unwell detainees “get a haircut”, “try aromatherapy” or “learn an instrument”, among other suggestions.

His lawyer, Gina Skandari, has condemned Colnbrook IRC for failing to provide appropriate mental health support, describing the trauma handbook as “ridiculous”, while other campaign groups have also accused detention authorities of inhumane treatment.

Recent research published by Medical Justice, which campaigns for the health rights of detainees, found that 87 per cent of asylum seekers held in immigration removal centres (IRC) across the UK had experienced suicidal thoughts.

Of the 45 detainees who were assessed by the charity, not a single one underwent a safeguarding review, as they should have done, to identify them to the Home Office as at risk of harm and determine whether detention could impact their well-being. Only 51 per cent saw a GP within the required 24 hours of admission to an IRC.

Ms Skandari said her client’s experiences at Colnbrook IRC are symptomatic of the “inadequate” and “ineffective” safeguards deployed throughout the UK’s detention centres, adding that those typically being detained are “very vulnerable” and mentally unwell.

“On this occasion, the Home Office failed to take adequate safeguarding measures when notified of my client’s intention to commit suicide,” she said. “Trauma related mental health issues require expert treatment – this cannot be substituted with an information pack recommending aromatherapy and a new haircut.”

Moti left his country of birth as a teenager to avoid military conscription and relocated to a neighbouring nation, where he lived for 20 years.

After the country became gripped by civil war, he was persecuted, stabbed and tortured on account of his faith and culture. He says his mother was killed “in front of my eyes”.

Moti, now in his 40s, was forced to flee and went on to suffer “horrible treatment and terrible oppression” during his journey to the UK, arriving by boat in May 2022. He was subsequently detained and taken to Colnbrook IRC.

After Ms Skandari pushed Colnbrook IRC to conduct a safeguarding review, a doctor concluded Moti “that his scaring was consistent with his account and that he is probably a victim of torture”.

The doctor agreed he “presented with mental issues that need further examination and may deteriorate in the detention centre,” Ms Skandari added.

However, health officials told Moti that they were unable to provide one-to-one counselling “due to unforeseeable circumstances”. He was later provided with a trauma handbook, which which provides “information about trauma, techniques and strategies to support yourself”.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 7 June 2022 Downing Street staff take down Jubilee bunting outside 10 Downing Street in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a “vote of no confidence” over his leadership but has lost over forty percent of support from his MP’s following the vote at parliament EPA UK news in pictures 6 June 2022 Gannets gathered at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, as over 250,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to find a mate and raise their young. From April to August the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks PA UK news in pictures 5 June 2022 Performers take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant Reuters UK news in pictures 4 June 2022 Past and present jockeys who have ridden Queen Elizabeth II’s horses line up dressed in her colours on Derby Day Reuters UK news in pictures 3 June 2022 Prince Harry makes a face as he waits for the start of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign at Saint Paul’s Cathedral AFP/ Getty UK news in pictures 2 June 2022 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace bas the troops march past during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 1 June 2022 Gardeners David Kay and Lou Singfield tend to the wildflower meadow which has burst into flower at King's College in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 31 May 2022 Sir Sean Connery's Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch up to £1.4 million at auction. The family of the James Bond actor, who died in October 2020 aged 90, is selling the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2022 Corgi Charles and friends enjoy a spot of tea during The Jubilee Tea Pawty at award winning doggy day care, Bruce’s Ben Stevens/PinPep UK news in pictures 29 May 2022 Nottingham Forest’s Cafu celebrates after winning the Championship Play-Off Final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley Action Images via Reuters UK news in pictures 28 May 2022 Balloons light up as they are tethered to the ground during the night glow at the Isle of Wight Balloon Festival at Robin Hill Country Park, Isle of Wight PA UK news in pictures 27 May 2022 A crow chases an urban fox, who has dug up a bird carcass, outside the Old Bailey, central London PA UK news in pictures 26 May 2022 Pedestrians walk past a 'Living Wall' art project, produced in collaboration with The National Portrait Galler and the Earls Court Development Company, in west London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 25 May 2022 Guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace in London PA UK news in pictures 24 May 2022 People walk past the Liverpool Street station sign along the Elizabeth Line on its first day of service as it joins the London Underground network in London, Britain EPA UK news in pictures 23 May 2022 A young child amongst group of people thought to be migrants is carried by a member of the military as they are brought in to Dover, Kent PA UK news in pictures 22 May 2022 Fernandinho of Manchester City lifts the Premier League trophy after their side finished the season as Premier League champions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa Getty Images UK news in pictures 21 May 2022 France's Thibault Laly during day one of the Mercedes-Benz UCI MTB World Cup event in Fort William PA UK news in pictures 20 May 2022 Chef Jamie Oliver takes part in the ‘What an Eton Mess’ demonstration outside Downing Street, calling for Prime Minister Boris Johnson to reconsider his U-turn on the Government’s anti-obesity strategy PA UK news in pictures 19 May 2022 Sculpture conservator Marisa Prandelli adjusts a display of heads of ‘Cybermen’ in the monster vault at the ‘Doctor Who: Worlds of Wonder’ exhibition which opens at the World Museum later this month in Liverpool Reuters UK news in pictures 18 May 2022 People cross Regent Street, decorated with flags to mark the upcoming platinum jubilee , to mark the 70-year reign of Queen Elizabeth II AP UK news in pictures 17 May 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan on a Elizabeth Line train at Paddington station in London PA UK news in pictures 16 May 2022 Protesters from Border Communities Against Brexit outside Hillsborough Castle during a visit by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to Northern Ireland for talks with Stormont parties PA UK news in pictures 15 May 2022 Queen Elizabeth II departs following the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle PA UK news in pictures 14 May 2022 Heat haze softens the scene as a paraglider takes to the sky over the cliffs above Boscombe beach in Dorset PA UK news in pictures 13 May 2022 Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe with her husband Richard and daughter Gabriella as they leave 10 Downing Street, after a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson PA UK news in pictures 12 May 2022 Rebekah Vardy leaves the Royal Courts Of Justice, London, during high-profile libel battle between Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney PA UK news in pictures 11 May 2022 A Goldeneye swims in the rain at Slimbridge wetlands, Gloucestershire PA UK news in pictures 10 May 2022 Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales appears on a screen next to a painting of Queen Elizabeth at the Royal Gallery as he delivers the Queen's Speech during the State Opening of Parliament at the Houses of Parliament, in London AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 9 May 2022 Linda Bainbridge (left) and Miyuki Griffin putting the finishing touches to The Crown, Orb and Sceptre exhibit as part of A Festival of Flowers' at Salisbury Cathedral. Hundreds of flower arrangers will be mounting 127 individual exhibits throughout the cathedral in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee PA UK news in pictures 8 May 2022 Durham Cathedral which stands on The Bailey, a peninsula formed by the River Wear looping around the historic centre of Durham PA UK news in pictures 7 May 2022 Girls from Grace and Poise, the world’s first Muslim ballet school, perform during the Eid in the Square festival in Trafalgar Square, London PA UK news in pictures 6 May 2022 Ballots are emptied from a ballot box to be counted, during local elections, at Wandsworth Town Hall, London Reuters UK news in pictures 5 May 2022 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at a polling station with his dog Dilyn to vote during local elections in Westminster, London EPA UK news in pictures 4 May 2022 Rob Munday, creator of the first officially commissioned 3D/holographic portrait of Queen Elizabeth II in 2004, unveils a previously unseen portrait of the monarch to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, in London. The new portrait is named ‘Platinum Queen: Felicity’ and is dedicated to the 20 years of friendship between The Queen and her personal assistant and close friend Miss Angela Kelly AP UK news in pictures 3 May 2022 Alex Kelly from Eden Architectural Conservation cleans a gargoyle on the north doorway at Rosslyn Chapel in Roslin, Midlothian, as part of conservation maintenance PA UK news in pictures 2 May 2022 People enjoy theme park rides at a funfair at Small Heath Park in Birmingham, as the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end and Muslims celebrate Eid al-Fitr PA UK news in pictures 1 May 2022 England’s Ronnie O’Sullivan in action against England’s Judd Trump during day sixteen of the Betfred World Snooker Championship at The Crucible, Sheffield PA UK news in pictures 30 April 2022 Visitors record images amongst azalea and rhododendron blossom in Richmond Park, London Reuters UK news in pictures 29 April 2022 A giant puppet, controlled by four people, called Gnomus, the Caretaker of the Earth, performs at Stonehenge, near Amesbury, Wiltshire PA UK news in pictures 28 April 2022 The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall in a TV studio during a visit to the BBC World Service at BBC Broadcasting House, London, to mark it's 90th year and to thank staff and learn how they are continuing their operations across Ukraine, Russia and Afghanistan PA UK news in pictures 27 April 2022 Trafalgar Square in central London is covered in plants and flowers at the launch of an initiative to rewild and protect 2 million hectares of land. The temporary installation, which is made up of over 6000 plants, flowers, and trees, aims to raise awareness of the importance of biodiversity in urban spaces, with visitors to the site invited to pick up and rehome one of the plants PA UK news in pictures 26 April 2022 One of the Liverbirds that sits atop of the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool, is illuminated just before the sun rises over the city PA UK news in pictures 25 April 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson paints over the white line of the centre circle during a visit to Bury FC at their Gigg Lane ground in Bury, Greater Manchester Getty UK news in pictures 24 April 2022 A lone Grenadier Guard during the Dawn Service commemorating Anzac Day at the New Zealand Memorial at Hyde Park Corner, London PA UK news in pictures 23 April 2022 Killy Cavendish during St George's Day celebrations in London's Trafalgar Square PA UK news in pictures 22 April 2022 A demonstrator holds a pink smoke flare billowing over members of Extinction Rebellion staging a protest against the use of and investment in fossil fuel, outside offices of Vanguard Asset Management on Earth Day in the City of London Reuters UK news in pictures 21 April 2022 The Honourable Artillery Company (HAC), the City of London's Reserve Army Regiment, fire a 62 Gun Royal Salute at the Tower of London to mark the 96th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II PA UK news in pictures 20 April 2022 Stella Morris the wife of Julian Assange talks to the media outside Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, after Wikileaks founder Julian Assange was formally issued with an order for extradition to the US to face espionage charges PA UK news in pictures 19 April 2022 Sunrise behind the Bass Rock off the East Lothian coast near North Berwick PA

“I just cried and tried to explain my situation,” Moti told The Independent, speaking via a translator. “They were unable to provide counselling for me. I was told to read a trauma handout, a piece of paper, but I can’t understand English.

“I feel like they are toying with my life. The treatment I had received through my journey was really horrible. And still my situation is the same. I don’t know what will happen tomorrow or even tonight. So I need to be heard. I need my voice to be heard.”

Ms Skandari said Moti had “disclosed that he wanted to kill himself and would do so if he found the means to while in detention”.

She has since requested his medical records so “we can see whether they were aware that he had suicidal ideations and had intentions to commit suicide.” However, Colnbrook IRC said this will take 28 days.

Moti has been served with a Notice of Intent (NOI) to remove him to Rwanda. His solicitors have until Friday to respond.

Emma Ginn, the director of Medical Justice, said the detention system’s “inadequate” safeguards are failing vulnerable people like Moti, adding that the charity represents many asylum seekers set to be removed to Rwanda who “report a history of torture” and suffer from psychological conditions.

“Our clients tell us they feel fobbed off and that healthcare staff are not interested in their distress,” she said.

The Home Office has been approached for comment.

*A different name has been used to protect the man’s identity

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.