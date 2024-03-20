Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Peers have inflicted a further series of defeats of Rishi Sunak’s flagship small boats bill, which would see asylum seekers deported to Rwanda.

The House of Lords voted on Wednesday night that the government’s bill should have “due regard” for international law, and that the UK’s treaty with Rwanda should be fully implemented before flights start.

Labour’s Lord Vernon Coaker urged the house to pass the international law amendment, saying that the reputation of the country was at stake. He told peers that it “can’t be right” that the fundamental bill exempts ministers from following international law.

Lord Coaker also berated the Tory peers for failing to update the house about when the bill would return to the Lords for further debate - with peers now believing it will not return until after Easter. This delay will push back the dates that flights will inevitably be able to take off to Rwanda.

Lord Alex Carlile, a cross-bench peer, compared the mounting costs of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda to staying at The Ritz in Paris and added: “We’re a very long way from being satisfied that Rwanda is a safe country.”

Rishi Sunak was told it was a ‘moral imperative’ that Afghan heroes who supported British troops should not be deported to Rwanda (PA)

Government law officer Lord Stewart of Dirleton has argued criticism of the Tory administration over the Rwanda bill was “fundamentally misconceived”.

He said: “We cannot allow people to make such dangerous crossings and we must do what we can to prevent any more lives from being lost at sea.”

Lord Ken Clarke, Tory peer and former chancellor, was the sole Conservative peer to rebel against his government in the first two votes, which were for comparatively small changes to the bill that would force the greater scrutiny of Rwanda’s preparations ahead of flights.

The government was defeated on the first amendment by 43 votes, with 271 members voting in favour of the amendment and 228 voting against it. Peers then voted 285 in favour of an amendment to implement the UK’s treaty with Rwanda fully, compared to 230 against.

The government was also defeated on the third amendment, by a majority of 50.

Peers will vote on a further four amendments on Wednesday evening, including a clause that would provide an exemption for asylum seekers who have served alongside British forces from deportation.

MPs on Monday night overturned all 10 amendments to the Safety of Rwanda Bill, including an attempt by peers to prevent age-disputed children from being sent to Rwanda.

The Home Office has already identified 150 migrants for the first two deportation flights.

This is a developing story...