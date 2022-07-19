British officials repeatedly told the government not to strike a deal with Rwanda over asylum seekers, court documents have revealed.

Lawyers acting for asylum seekers from countries including Syria and Iraq, as well as charities and Border Force staff, have been sent thousands of documents detailing internal consideration of the policy - which they argue to be unlawful.

Documents presented to a High Court hearing on Tuesday said that Rwanda was “initially excluded from the shortlist of potential partner countries for [Priti Patel’s] proposed immigration policy on human rights grounds.

They show that on 10 February 2021, the UK High Commissioner to Rwanda indicated that the country “ should not be pursued as an option for the planned migration policy”.

The reasons given included that it “has been accused of recruiting refugees to conduct armed operations in neighbouring countries”, has a “poor human rights record regardless of the conventions it has signed up to” and has been criticised by the UK for extrajudicial killings, deaths in custody, enforced disappearances, torture and crackdowns on anyone critical of the regime.

Further advice against any agreement with Rwanda was issued by officials in the Foreign Office, including a 20 May 2021 memo saying it “continue[d] to advise No10 against engagement” and suggesting that it does not have a “functioning asylum system in compliance with Refugee Convention obligations”.

Official government guidance, which was published after the deal was announced in April, found Rwanda to be a safe country but the claimants revealed that the Rwandan government itself had been sent a draft to review.

A Home Office memo dated 6 May this year said it had “shared the last draft of the country policy and information note and annexes with the government of Rwanda”, which had “flagged a number of points and concerns on the evidence base in relation to human rights in Rwanda”.

The memo, reproduced in documents presented to the High Court, said the complaint was “worked through” by Home Office officials and that “further work is being done … to reflect comments from Rwanda on the draft we shared”.

The claimants’ legal team, led by Raza Hussain QC, said that previous correspondence with the Home Office had suggested that the assessment of Rwanda was impartial and objective.

“Those assertions are difficult to reconcile with a scenario whereby the Rwandan government was given the opportunity to comment on the final draft, and to suggest amendments to passages concerning its own human rights record,” their written argument added.

Lawyers said the Home Office’s legal team had made several unexplained redactions to some documents, including those covering Rwanda’s previous asylum deal with Israel that was ruled illegal by the Israeli Supreme Court.

✕ Rwanda policy could create 'more dangerous' routes to UK, Home Office admits

Some passages were restored after complaints but a letter from the home secretary’s representatives claimed the government’s relationship with Rwanda was sensitive, adding: “Whilst we work closely with them on many international priorities (free trade, climate change, development etc) we are also a ‘critical friend’ in raising human rights violations and the lack of political space in Rwanda, as well as on the official narrative of the 1994 genocide.

“An asylum processing agreement could potentially place us in an awkward situation if the government threatened to suspend it if we did not comply with their expectations in these areas.”

The claimant’s submissions to the High Court show numerous memos flying around the Foriegn Office over the agreement, with many raising concerns about Rwanda’s human rights record and “concerns over violations for political opposition or those who oppose president Paul Kagame”.

On 26 May 2021, an internal email within the Foreign Office indicated that the then-foreign secretary Dominic Raab had said the test should be “whether, with financial support, the host country could get up to European Convention of Human Rights standards”.

Documents revealed on Tuesday indicated that Home Office officials visited Rwanda prior to the creation of the memorandum understanding.

A memo from 3 March stated that the country “depends heavily” on the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and aid agencies for delivering their domestic asylum system and that there was “no independent verification” for Kigali’s claims over its capabilities.

UK news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 UK news in pictures UK news in pictures 18 July 2022 A police officer givers water to a soldier wearing a traditional bearskin hat, on guard duty outside Buckingham Palace. The government issued their first-ever red warning for extreme heat AP UK news in pictures 17 July 2022 Cameron Smith kisses The Claret Jug on the 18th green after he won The 150th Open at St Andrews Old Course R&A via Getty UK news in pictures 16 July 2022 Ministry of Fun skaters during the annual International Busking Day event at Wembley Park, London PA UK news in pictures 15 July 2022 Ellen White, Millie Bright, Beth Mead and Rachel Daly celebrate with the fans after England beat Northern Ireland in their last Euro 2022 group match in Southampton Getty UK news in pictures 14 July 2022 Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Old Bailey in London, he is charged with sexual offences against three men. The 62-year-old is accused of four counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent PA UK news in pictures 13 July 2022 Batonbearer, diver Sebastian Prajsnar carries the Queen’s Baton for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, in the aquarium at The Deep, sealife attraction in Hull as the baton visits the Yorkshire region during its 25-day tour of England in the final countdown to the games PA UK news in pictures 12 July 2022 A general view of cracked earth with the houses of Parliament and the Elizabeth Tower, more commonly known as Big Ben, seen behind as hot weather continues Reuters UK news in pictures 11 July 2022 A man swims in the Sky Pool, a transparent swimming pool suspended 35 meters above ground between two apartment buildings, during hot weather in Nine Elms, central London PA UK news in pictures 10 July 2022 Winner Novak Djokovic and runner up Nick Kyrgios following the Men’s Singles Final at The 2022 Wimbledon Championships Getty UK news in pictures 9 July 2022 People enjoy the warm weather on Southsea Beach in Hampshire PA UK news in pictures 8 July 2022 Alfie Hewett celebrates winning his match against Gustavo Fernandez in their Gentlemen’s Wheelchair Singles semi-final match at Wimbledon PA UK news in pictures 7 July 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the nation as he announces his resignation outside 10 Downing Street Getty UK news in pictures 6 July 2022 England players celebrate after winning their opening match of the Women’s Euro against Austria Reuters UK news in pictures 5 July 2022 British Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries, British Brexit Opportunities and Government Efficiency Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, British Attorney General Suella Braverman and British Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris attend the weekly Cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London Getty UK news in pictures 4 July 2022 Australia's Nick Kyrgios celebrates winning against US Brandon Nakashima at the end of their round of 16 men's singles tennis match on the eighth day of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 3 July 2022 Fields of borage in flower turn the landscape purple near Feering in Essex PA UK news in pictures 2 July 2022 Pride parade in London Getty UK news in pictures 1 July 2022 Supporters of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange protest outside the Home Office in London to mark his birthday. PA UK news in pictures 30 June 2022 The Prince of Wales, known as the Duke of Rothesay while in Scotland, and The Princess Royal after attending the Order of the Thistle Service for the installation of The Right Honourable Dame Elish Angiolini and The Right Honourable Sir George Reid, at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh PA UK news in pictures 29 June 2022 Angela Rayner, deputy leader of the Labour party, speaks during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 28 June 2022 Rafael Nadal attempts to reach the ball during his first round Wimbledon match against Francisco Cerundolo Reuters UK news in pictures 27 June 2022 The cleaning up begins after the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm EPA UK news in pictures 25 June 2022 Paul McCartney, from left, Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen perform at Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP UK news in pictures 24 June 2022 The crowd watching Wet Leg performing on the Park Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset PA UK news in pictures 23 June 2022 An aerial view of the Glastonbury Festival site James Dadzitis/SWNS UK news in pictures 22 June 2022 Festivalgoers on the first day of Glastonbury Festival EPA UK news in pictures 21 June 2022 A general view of an empty platform at Paddington Station in London, as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union begin their nationwide strike in a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions PA UK news in pictures 20 June 2022 Handout photo issued by the Big Issue of the Duke of Cambridge selling the Big Issue in London PA UK news in pictures 19 June 2022 Visitors explore the Arboria II luminaria, created by Architects of Air, during the Meliora Festival at the Beacon Arts Centre in Inverclyde. Arboria II is inspired by the geometry of nature and also Islamic architecture and features winding passages of small domes with light and colours created purely by daylight shining through the coloured plastic structure PA UK news in pictures 18 June 2022 Demonstrators march in a trades union organised protest opposed to British government policies at Parliament Square in London, Britain Reuters UK news in pictures 17 June 2022 Crowds on Bournemouth beach during a heatwave Getty UK news in pictures 16 June 2022 Paige Dawson, 28, takes a selfie with her baby bump in a huge field of poppies in flower in Bramford, Suffolk PA UK news in pictures 15 June 2022 The royal procession arrives into the parade ring ahead of racing on day two of Royal Ascot PA UK news in pictures 14 June 2022 Flowers and tributes left outside of Grenfell Tower on the fifth anniversary of the fire that killed 72 people AP UK news in pictures 13 June 2022 Protestors demonstrate outside the Home Office building against the governments plans to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda Reuters UK news in pictures 12 June 2022 Members of the 2nd Battalion the Scots Guards, march through the streets of Blackpool, Lancashire to mark the 40th anniversary of the Falklands War PA UK news in pictures 11 June 2022 Members of the public attend the Royal Windsor Flower Show at the York Club in Windsor Great Park PA UK news in pictures 10 June 2022 Pupils with Petty Officer Tommy O'Toole from the Royal Navy with the world's first mobile luge ramp, designed and manufactured by engineering students at Glasgow Caledonian University with the help of pupils from six Renfrewshire primary schools PA UK news in pictures 9 June 2022 A traveller rides a horse in the River Eden at the Appleby Horse Fair, the annual gathering of gypsies and travellers in Appleby, Cumbria PA UK news in pictures 8 June 2022 An activist from Extinction Rebellion holds a dog wearing a construction helmet as they attend a protest during a biodiversity conference being held at Dublin Castle, calling for legal protection for Ireland’s wildlife Reuters UK news in pictures 7 June 2022 Downing Street staff take down Jubilee bunting outside 10 Downing Street in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a “vote of no confidence” over his leadership but has lost over forty percent of support from his MP’s following the vote at parliament EPA UK news in pictures 6 June 2022 Gannets gathered at Bempton Cliffs in Yorkshire, as over 250,000 seabirds flock to the chalk cliffs to find a mate and raise their young. From April to August the cliffs come alive with nest-building adults and young chicks PA UK news in pictures 5 June 2022 Performers take part in the Platinum Jubilee Pageant Reuters UK news in pictures 4 June 2022 Past and present jockeys who have ridden Queen Elizabeth II’s horses line up dressed in her colours on Derby Day Reuters UK news in pictures 3 June 2022 Prince Harry makes a face as he waits for the start of the National Service of Thanksgiving for The Queen’s reign at Saint Paul’s Cathedral AFP/ Getty UK news in pictures 2 June 2022 Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II stands on the Balcony of Buckingham Palace bas the troops march past during the Queen’s Birthday Parade, the Trooping the Colour AFP/Getty UK news in pictures 1 June 2022 Gardeners David Kay and Lou Singfield tend to the wildflower meadow which has burst into flower at King's College in Cambridge PA UK news in pictures 31 May 2022 Sir Sean Connery's Aston Martin DB5 which is expected to fetch up to £1.4 million at auction. The family of the James Bond actor, who died in October 2020 aged 90, is selling the 1964 classic car to raise money for a philanthropy fund set up in his name PA UK news in pictures 30 May 2022 Corgi Charles and friends enjoy a spot of tea during The Jubilee Tea Pawty at award winning doggy day care, Bruce’s Ben Stevens/PinPep UK news in pictures 29 May 2022 Nottingham Forest’s Cafu celebrates after winning the Championship Play-Off Final against Huddersfield Town at Wembley Action Images via Reuters

But in the same document, the Home Office expressed reluctance to engage with the UNHCR on the basis that it would “give them more time to organise their campaign against these measures when they are announced”.

The UNHCR has intervened in the ongoing legal challenge and voiced its opposition to the plan, while accusing the British government of misrepresenting its position to suggest it was supportive in early statements.

An internal government memo from 12 April, a day before the memorandum of understanding was signed, said the agreement was “unenforceable, consisting in part of upfront payments, meaning fraud risk is very high”.

It added: “There is limited evidence about whether these proposals will be a sufficient deterrent for those seeking to enter the UK illegally. If [legally] challenged, there is a risk we will not be able to sufficiently demonstrate ‘objectivity’, based on rigorous analysis of the evidence.

“We have therefore assessed this element of the policy as red [i.e. in terms of risk level].”

A statement from the Home Office’s asylum processing department the following day suggested that initial flights to Rwanda would be used to “fine tune the approach to transfers out of the UK and allow Rwanda to further test their processes”.

The claimants’ lawyers said it suggested that the failed 14 June flight, which was grounded following legal challenges, “was to ‘test’ Rwanda’s refugee status determination processes, rather than being organised in circumstances where the home secretary had lawfully satisfied herself that those processes were already safe.”

Written arguments from the Home Office legal team defended its “extensive” disclosure of documents and said the process was ongoing but that the full judicial review of the Rwanda policy should still be held on 5 September.

It said the policy aimed “to deter the making of dangerous and unnecessary journeys from safe third countries to the UK”.

It said five of the claimants threatened with removal to Rwanda had been freed from immigration detention after launching separate legal action over unlawful detention, and another man has absconded.

Five claimants have also been put in the National Referral Mechanism process for potential trafficking and modern slavery victims, and been told they have “reasonable grounds” for claims.

A hearing to decide the next steps in the legal challenge, brought by several asylum seekers facing transfer to Rwanda, Detention Action, Care4Calais and the PCS union, continues.