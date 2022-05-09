First group of migrants to be told this week they could be deported to Rwanda

The first group of migrants will this week be informed of plans to deport them to Rwanda, the Home Office has confirmed.

The UK government’s controversial new policy will see asylum seekers – who arrived via illegal routes from January this year – be sent to the east African nation while their immigration applications are processed.

First flights are expected to take place in the coming months, the Home Office said, adding that the government “has the power to detain individuals pending their removal from the UK”.

Lawyers for some of those affected will likely lodge claims to stop removal, the department also said.

If the migrants’ applications are approved, they will be granted asylum or given refugee status in the UK.

Those with failed applications will be offered the chance to apply for visas under other immigration routes if they wish to remain in Rwanda – but could still face deportation to their country of origin.

When the plan was announced last month, home secretary Priti Patel – who had visited Rwanda to strike the deal with Rwandan foreign minister Vincent Biruta – hailed it as a “world first” agreement.

Ms Patel has also said: “Britain’s asylum system is broken as criminals exploit and smuggle people into our country at huge costs to UK taxpayers.

“The world-leading migration partnership with Rwanda means those making dangerous, unnecessary and illegal journeys to the UK may be relocated to Rwanda to have their claims for asylum considered and to rebuild their lives there, helping break the people smugglers’ business model and prevent loss of life.

“This is just the first stage of the process and we know it will take time as some will seek to frustrate the process and delay removals.

“I will not be deterred from acting to deliver on the changes the British people voted for to take back control of our money, laws and borders.”

