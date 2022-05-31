The first flight to Rwanda carrying asylum seekers denied entry to the UK is scheduled to leave next month, the Home Office said.

Officials have started giving final notice to the first group of people to be handed a one-way ticket to the East African nation under the controversial new deportation scheme.

The Home Office is understood to have told dozens of individuals earlier in May that they were being considered for removal and is now handing out Removal Direction notices which tell people they have been confirmed for deportation on a set date.

The first flight to Rwanda as part of the scheme is expected to set off on 14 June.

Boris Johnson said tens of thousands of people could be flown to Rwanda under the agreement. But The Times reported that modelling by Home Office officials indicated that only 300 a year could be sent there.

The department said it did not recognise this figure and there was no cap on the number of people who may be sent to Rwanda.

Home Office guidance states the new route should be considered for asylum seekers who are deemed “inadmissible” for consideration in the UK, and arrived by a small boat or another “dangerous” or “illegal” method after 1 January.

That includes people who arrive on small boats and have a connection to another safe country.

Connections include having been recognised as a refugee in, travelled through, made an asylum application to or could have made an application to that country “on the balance of probabilities” – having “spent a couple of weeks in Brussels staying with friends” could meet this criteria.

The guidance was made public after threats of legal action by refugee charities.

Two legal challenges have been launched against the scheme and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHRC) has spoken out against it, saying it “evades international obligations and is contrary to the letter and spirit of the Refugee Convention”.

UNHRC officials said there is no international legal obligation requiring refugees to seek asylum in the “first safe country they reach”, which is a key assertion underpinning the government’s policies.