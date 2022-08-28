Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Ryanair stewardess has died after she was knocked down by a suspected drug driver just outside an airport.

Cinzia Ceravolo, 36, was hit by a Ford Focus on 22 August while walking roughly half a mile from Liverpool’s John Lennon airport.

Merseyside Police said they were called to a junction with an access road for the regional terminal at around 11.45pm following reports of a collision.

Cinzia was then rushed to hospital with head injuries where she passed away yesterday on Friday after doctors had tried to save her.

Police said they arrested a 30-year-old man at the scene of the crash on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and drug driving.

He has since been released under investigation after being questioned by officers.

Cinzia, an Italian national, had lived in the UK for the past five years.

She had been returning from a two-day work trip and had arrived at Liverpool airport on Ryanair flight FR448 from Dublin at 11.20pm before the fatal crash.

A police spokesperson said enquiries into her death were continuing, and officers were keen to speak to anyone who saw the incident or had relevant footage.

Detective Sergeant Paul Evans, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and our thoughts are with Cinzia’s family in what is such a difficult time.

“Anyone who believes they witnessed anything or have dashcam footage and hasn’t already come forward is asked to get in touch as a matter of urgency.”