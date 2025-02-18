Sadiq Khan ‘speaking his mind’ and rejects UK freedom of speech is under threat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Sadiq Khan has said he is “speaking my mind and having freedom of speech” after claims from the Trump administration about free speech in the UK and Europe.

US vice president JD Vance said that freedom of expression was “in retreat” across Britain and wider Europe in a speech last week.

The Mayor of London’s comments also come after the Labour Government told him that “a period of silence would be most welcome” in a public rebuke of some of his comments on the returning president.

I think one of the misconceptions some Americans have of our city, our country, our continent, is there is no freedom of speech. There clearly is because I'm speaking my mind and having freedom of speech Sir Sadiq Khan

“I think one of the misconceptions some Americans have of our city, our country, our continent, is there is no freedom of speech,” Sir Sadiq told the PA news agency.

“There clearly is because I’m speaking my mind and having freedom of speech.”

He urged the UK to turn closer to the EU amid potential tariffs from Donald Trump’s administration.

“And one of the things I believe is if there is a risk of, you know, trade wars and tariffs with our great ally, USA, even more reason to have close alignment with our nearest geographical neighbours, which is the European Union.

“Some of the messages we’ve heard from the administration and America in relation to Nato, in relation to Ukraine, in relation to trade, is causing concern.

“That’s why it’s even more important, you know, we take advantage of the resetting of relations with the European Union to have closer alignment.”

Sir Sadiq recently warned of “resurgent fascism” under a new Trump presidency in an article for the Observer.

Lord Leong, who as a Lords whip holds the same constitutional position as a minister, said he disagreed with Sir Sadiq, and that the president “has a mandate and we have to work with him”.

“Sometimes I would say a period of silence would be most welcome,” he added.

Sir Sadiq met with the mayor of Kyiv Vitaly Klitschko in Westminster on Tuesday before holding a meeting with the EU ambassador and UK ambassadors of the 27 member states in which he emphasised his backing for a new youth mobility scheme.

I’ll be working with this Government to try and influence them to have a closer alignment with the European Union Sir Sadiq Khan

The Government has made resetting relations with the EU a priority but repeatedly ruled out returning to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement.

Wary of any deal that could be seen to cross these red lines, it has also resisted proposals from Brussels for a new scheme allowing under-30s from the bloc to live, work and study in the UK and vice versa.

Asked if he was looking to put pressure on the Prime Minister to change his mind, Sir Sadiq said it was okay to disagree on some issues.

The London mayor that he would seek to “influence” the Government to align closely with the EU bloc.

“Personally, I’m in favour of a youth mobility scheme.

“I think it should be easier for students from the European Union to come to the UK, to London, and so I’ll be working with this Government to try and influence them to have a closer alignment with the European Union, rather than the diversions we’ve had over the last few years,” he said.