Sadiq Khan criticises ‘disappointing’ spending review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Sadiq Khan has described the Government’s failure to fund new transport projects in London as “disappointing”.

The mayor of London pledged to “continue to fight for the investment we need” as he said there must never be an attempt to “level down London”.

Sir Sadiq is frustrated that Chancellor Rachel Reeves did not use her spending review to support proposed projects such as the extension to the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and the Bakerloo Tube line.

He did welcome the decision to provide Transport for London (TfL) with a long-term funding settlement, which it has sought for a number of years.

This set out £2.2 billion in capital funding over four years.

Sir Sadiq said: “It’s … disappointing that there is no commitment today from the Treasury to invest in the new infrastructure London needs.

“Projects such as extending the Docklands Light Railway not only deliver economic growth across the country, but also tens of thousands of new affordable homes and jobs for Londoners.

“Unless the Government invests in infrastructure like this in our capital, we will not be able to build the numbers of new affordable homes Londoners need.

“As mayor, I’ll continue to make the case to the Government that we must work together for the benefit of our capital and the whole country.

“The way to level up other regions will never be to level down London.

“I’ll continue to fight for the investment we need so that we can continue building a fairer, safer and greener London for everyone.”

Andy Lord, London’s transport commissioner, said the funding settlement means TfL can complete the introduction of new trains on the Piccadilly Tube line and DLR, and new signalling on 40% of the Tube network.

He said it will also be able to obtain a new tram fleet, make progress in discussions on new Bakerloo line trains, and renew “critical” roads, tunnels and flyovers.