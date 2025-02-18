Khan to tell EU heads of mission ‘Brexit was mistake’ and take swipe at Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Sadiq Khan will tell EU diplomats “Brexit was a mistake” and renew his backing for a youth mobility scheme as he argues strengthened ties with the bloc would help offset Donald Trump’s threatened tariff regime.

In a meeting on Tuesday, the London Mayor will tell delegates that Britain’s withdrawal from the trading bloc “continues to have a negative impact” as he promises to make the case for “being bold” in efforts to seek closer alignment.

Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has made resetting relations with the EU a priority but repeatedly ruled out returning to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement.

At a moment when we see trade wars and tariffs posing a real threat to international affairs, I’m convinced that we should be looking at what more we can do to strengthen our relationship London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan

Wary of any deal that could be seen to cross these red lines, it has also resisted proposals from Brussels for a new scheme allowing under-30s from the bloc to live, work and study in the UK and vice versa.

But at a meeting with the EU ambassador and UK ambassadors of the 27 member states, Sir Sadiq will say that strengthened he wants to look at ways to make it easier for schoolchildren from the EU to Britain.

“As Mayor, I’m strongly in favour of a new youth mobility scheme,” he is expected to tell attendees of the gathering in London.

“This would help to aid economic growth across Europe, but also give young Londoners and EU citizens important life experiences – like the opportunity to work abroad and learn more about our respective languages and cultures.

“As part of this, I’m keen for us to look at how we can make it easier for school children from the EU to visit the UK and learn more about our shared ties and history.”

He will insist European allies must come together to tackle a series of “shared challenges” including “the rise of an intolerant and anti-democratic populism” and “tariffs posing a real threat to international affairs.”

“I’m a proud European and of the view that Brexit was a mistake that continues to have a negative impact – not just on my city and country, but on the European community as a whole,” Sir Sadiq will say.

“I remain passionate about growing and improving our relationship across every area possible, and I believe this is essential if we’re to effectively tackle a host of shared challenges – relating to trade, our economies, security, the environment and the rise of an intolerant and anti-democratic populism.”

Without naming Mr Trump explicitly, he is expected to say: “Indeed, at a moment when we see trade wars and tariffs posing a real threat to international affairs, I’m convinced that we should be looking at what more we can do to strengthen our relationship as a counterweight to these trends.”

It comes after the mayor was told by the Labour Government that “a period of silence would be most welcome” in a public rebuke over his earlier warnings of “resurgent fascism” under a new Trump presidency.

Lord Leong, who as a Lords whip holds the same constitutional position as a minister, said he disagreed with Sir Sadiq, and that the president “has a mandate and we have to work with him.”

“Sometimes I would say a period of silence would be most welcome,” he added.

Sir Sadiq had highlighted the AfD party in Germany, National Rally in France and Mr Trump in the US and branded them “opportunists who seek to divide people for personal and political gain” in an article for The Observer.

He later struck a more conciliatory tone, telling BBC London he “wanted to work closely with the American president”, with whom he has previously had a fractious relationship.

On Tuesday, Sir Sadiq will praise the Government’s drive to “reset” the UK’s relationship with the EU.

He is expected to add: “I will continue to make the case about the importance of deepening our ties and being bold when it comes to closer alignment.

“This includes my long-standing position on the benefits of the single market and customs union.”

He will also express ongoing support for Ukraine, saying: “London stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine against Russian’s illegal invasion.

“The UK will continue to support Ukraine to defend its security and sovereignty, and any peace negotiations must directly involve the Ukraine Government.

“There can be no deal on the future of Ukraine without the agreement of Ukraine.”