Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As soon as police receive a call reporting a missing child, every minute becomes critical in the search to bring them to safety.

When a missing person report is filed, investigators must quickly assess risk: Is the child in danger of harm? Do they have health conditions, or issues with drugs or alcohol? Could they be with someone who poses a threat? Each question helps determine the urgency of the search.

The first 24 hours after a disappearance are critical.

One of the most persistent myths about missing person cases is that you have to wait a full day before contacting the police. This is false. For children especially, waiting can waste vital time.

Sam Roberts and Josie Allan from the charity Missing People know this better than most. Between them, they have decades of experience supporting families and liaising with police. They urge anyone who suspects a child may have disappeared to contact the police immediately.

The Independent is aiming to raise £165,000 to help launch SafeCall, a new, free service from Missing People designed to reach children in crisis and guide them to safety. The charity currently supports one in four missing children – with readers’ help, that figure could grow significantly.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

The first 60 minutes

The initial call sets everything in motion. Control room operators take down key details – when and where the child was last seen, what they were wearing, any health or behavioural concerns – and assign a risk level.

Anything suggesting an immediate threat, such as poor mental health or a dangerous environment, triggers a high-risk response. The supervisor will deploy officers straight away and begin desk-based inquiries, from contacting family and friends to checking schools, hospitals and social media.

Children are often classed as high risk due to their age and vulnerability, while adult cases tend to reach the same threshold if there is concern for life. In both instances, police guidance treats every disappearance as a safeguarding issue – not a crime.

open image in gallery Josie Allan, head of policy and partnerships at Missing People, stressed that every missing case is different ( Missing People )

The next few hours

Officers will search the home of the person making the report, looking for clues or the child themselves, while continuing digital and neighbourhood checks. CCTV, transport routes and local hospitals are all examined.

If the child is very young or believed to be in danger, search dogs, drones or helicopters may be deployed.

“Sometimes children are made to feel they’ve done something wrong,” says Ms Allan, head of policy and partnerships at Missing People. “But going missing is never a crime. It’s a sign that something is seriously wrong, and it’s our job to help them feel safe again.”

open image in gallery Sam Roberts, partnerships and policy manager at Missing People, worked as the missing person point in a police force for seven years ( Missing People )

After 24 hours

Most missing children are found within a day – around 79 per cent, according to police data. Only two per cent remain missing for more than a week.

But when a case stretches beyond 24 hours, it becomes increasingly urgent. Children who stay missing often struggle to find food or safe shelter, or may be under the control of someone exploiting them. At this point, investigations intensify and resources are escalated.

“Every missing person case is unique,” says Ms Roberts, who previously worked as a police missing person coordinator. “But what never changes is that the faster a report is made, the greater the chance of a safe return.”

Please donate now to the SafeCall campaign, launched by The Independent and Missing People, to help raise £165,000 to create a free service offering safety, advice and hope for vulnerable children.

For advice, support or options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call the charity Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental. Or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help.