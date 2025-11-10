How to get help when a child goes missing – and when to call 999

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In the critical moments after a child goes missing, knowing what to do – and acting quickly – can make all the difference. The first hours are often vital, and the first step should always be to contact the police.

More than 70,000 children are reported missing each year in Britain. Most are found quickly, but going to the police early makes this far more likely.

The Independent is aiming to raise £165,000 to help Missing People launch SafeCall, a free new service offering missing children confidential support, safety and advice. A child is reported missing every two and a half minutes in the UK – and, on average, one missing child dies every week.

Donate here or text SAFE to 70577 to give £10 to Missing People – enough for one child to get help.

Paul Joseph, head of helplines at Missing People, told The Independent: “It’s all about minimising people coming to harm or being at serious risk of harm. And we know that when somebody is missing, they’re more likely to come to harm.”

To report someone missing, you can call 101 or submit a report through your local police website. If it is urgent – or if a child has disappeared – call 999 immediately.

Paul Joseph, the head of helplines at Missing People, revealed what to do when a child goes missing ( Missing People )

The police will expect you to have carried out some basic checks and contacted family or friends, but they do not want you to conduct your own search. It is always better to make contact sooner rather than later so officers can act quickly.

When filing a report, provide as much detail as possible: where the child was last seen, what they were wearing, what belongings they had, and places they often visit. A physical description, including any scars or birthmarks, is also vital.

If there is anything that makes them particularly vulnerable – such as a medical condition, mental health issue or risk from specific people – tell police immediately.

Parm Sandhu, a former chief superintendent at the Metropolitan Police, said even if someone often goes missing, it is still essential to contact the authorities. “The police are never going to say, ‘Why do you keep reporting this child missing?’” she said. “The job of the police is to keep people safe – and that includes children.”

After filing a report, the police will aim to respond within an hour, assessing the level of risk before deciding on their next steps.

Mr Joseph added: “The early minutes, hours and days of a missing investigation are really important. The longer somebody is away, the more risk they face, and the sooner the police can start investigating, the more likely they are to be found.”

Depending on the level of concern, officers may search the home, check local hospitals, review CCTV, or knock on doors near where the child was last seen. They might also look at mobile or computer activity.

Children sometimes fear they’ll be in trouble for going missing, but that’s never the case. Everyone’s goal is to make sure they are safe.

Where to turn for help

If you need help speaking to the police, or are seeking emotional support or advice, Missing People can help at any time of day.

Ms Sandhu said: “They provide that holistic, wraparound service – charities like Missing People can advise parents and work directly with families.”

If you are a child in need of help, call Childline on 0800 1111 .

on . If you are an adult worried about a child, call the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000 .

on . If you are struggling or in distress, contact Samaritans on 116 123 (UK and ROI).

Please donate now to the SafeCall campaign, launched by The Independent and Missing People, to help raise £165,000 to create a free service for vulnerable children in crisis.

For advice, support and options if you or someone you love goes missing, text or call Missing People on 116 000. It’s free, confidential and non-judgemental, or visit www.missingpeople.org.uk/get-help.