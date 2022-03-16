Saharan red dust arrives in UK after turning Spanish skies orange with ‘blood rain’

A Saharan dust cloud that turned skies orange in Europe has arrived in the UK.

The dust, suspended 2km above ground level, has been falling to earth during showers this afternoon and has left cars with a rust-coloured coating.

People have shared photos of their powdered vehicles online.

The dust cloud has been causing trouble in Europe. Parts of southern Spain have been hit by a thick plume, and health officials warned the public to use face masks and avoid outdoor exercise.

People with allergies and respiratory problems are particularly vulnerable to spikes in small-particle air pollution – but forecasters say it is “unlikely” to have a serious impact in the UK.

Spain’s Almeria fortress in an orange haze yesterday (EPA)

Earlier, the Met Office’s Richard Miles said: “Storm Celia over Spain is indeed pulling a dust cloud up from the Sahara, which could potentially reach as far as the south of the UK.

“However, we don’t expect significant impacts – the most likely would be on the cloudscapes at sunset, but as conditions are likely to be generally overcast and wet for much of the day this is unlikely to amount to much. There are no air quality warnings.

“People in the south might find a bit of dust left on their cars as the rain washes it out of the skies today.”

The term ‘blood rain’ is often used loosely to describe rain mixed with high concentrations of red dust.

The Saharan dust cloud covering the skies over France, Spain and Portugal yesterday (European Union, Copernicus Sentinel-3 imagery)

The Met Office says “proper” blood rain is relatively rare – especially in the UK.

It says: “Each year on several occasions the UK will see rain falling with some amount of dust mixed into it. This usually comes from the Sahara before mixing in clouds and falling out.

“However, the dust we see is usually yellow or brown and mixed in very low concentrations - so the rain would look just the same as usual. The only difference would be that you might find a thin film of dust on your car or windows after the water has evaporated.”

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy for most of England, Wales and eastern Scotland, with rain becoming heavier and more widespread later in the day in central and eastern areas.

Rain in England will then begin to clear as many regions turn cold, with patchy frost and some rural mist, the Met Office said.

There will be showers, frost and fog in parts of the UK for the rest of the week.