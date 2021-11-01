Thirteen people were treated in hospital after two trains collided in Salisbury, a local NHS trust has said.

Four of these were admitted to Salisbury District Hospital after being injured in the crash.

All are understood to be in a stable condition.

Police had said a “small number” of people - including the driver - were taken to hospital following the crash, which took place in the Fisherton Tunnel on the east side of the city on Sunday evening.

It happened when a rear carriage of one train derailed, with another train crashing into it after signalling was damaged.

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust said in a statement 13 casualties were treated at Salisbury District Hospital following the crash.

Out of the four that were admitted, one has been discharged and the other remain as inpatients, the trust said on Monday morning.

“We are pleased to report that all are in a stable condition,” its statement added.

Stacey Hunter, the trust’s chief executive, said: “I would like to thank all our colleagues who responded to this incident in a calm, professional and compassionate manner.

“We are all relieved that the outcome of the accident hasn’t been more severe”.

Police were called to the tunnel in Salisbury at 6.46pm on Sunday “following reports of a train derailment which involved two passenger trains colliding”.

Firefighters said around 100 people were evacuated from the scene.

After the collision, the derailed train - a Great Western Railway (GRW) service from Portsmouth Harbour to Bristol Temple Meads - was believed to be on its side. The other involved - a South Western Railway (SWR) train from London Waterloo to Honiton - remained upright.

British Transport Police said on Sunday night the line was expected to remain shut “for some time” following the incident.