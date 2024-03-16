Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Thousands of customers have been left without food orders after a major supermarket said a software error had impacted contactless payments.

Sainsbury’s said a technical glitch had affected its ability to fulfil the vast majority of online deliveries today as customers slammed the supermarket’s “bad service”.

The supermarket said the problem had affected some stores, although it did not specify which, and that it would contact customers to rebook orders.

“Due to an error with an overnight software update, we are experiencing issues with contactless payments. All of our stores are open as usual today, accepting chip and pin and cash payments,” it said in a statement.

Have you been affected by this? Email alexander.butler@independent.co.uk

Sainsbury’s said it was suffering technical issues which have impacted its ability to fulfil the “vast majority” of online deliveries. File photo (PA)

“We’re experiencing technical issues affecting some stores, our groceries online service and our ability to contact customers.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to fulfil the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online deliveries. We are working hard to fix the issue and apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.

“We will contact customers proactively to rebook orders as soon as we can.”

The supermarket’s page on X was inundated with customers’ complaints that their orders had not arrived this morning.

One customer wrote: “Our delivery was expected between 7.30am and 8.30am. I have tried to call but you’re cutting all customers off.

Customers slammed the supermarket’s ‘bad service’ and claimed they only found out through social media (PA)

“We don’t know if our delivery has been cancelled or will be redelivered. You could at least advise your customers. Really bad service.”

Another added: “This is terrible service! I’m in the same boat. Only knew about the issue through social media and am left wondering whether it will be rescheduled or whether I do this my self.”

Iain Sankey, a retired teacher, claimed the East Dulwich branch had no internet and was only taking cash when he visited on Saturday morning.

“Luckily, I had enough cash but astonished to find that there were still no manned tills in this situation,” he wrote on X.

Customer Alan Woodhouse added that the Sainsbury’s Local in West Hendon, north London, was also “only taking cash”.