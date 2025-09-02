Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Major supermarket becomes latest to use facial recognition technology inside stores

The use of facial recognition at rival supermarket chains have been heavily criticised by privacy groups

Henry Saker-Clark
Tuesday 02 September 2025 11:48 BST
Met Police use live facial recognition technology to make 1,000 arrests

Sainsbury’s is set to introduce controversial facial recognition technology across its UK shops, beginning with a trial in two initial locations.

The UK’s second largest supermarket chain has informed staff that an eight-week pilot will commence, with the potential for a nationwide rollout.

The retailer states the technology is part of its strategy to identify shoplifters and combat a significant rise in retail crime.

However, the use of facial recognition has drawn heavy criticism from privacy groups, particularly after rival Asda faced thousands of complaints over a similar trial earlier this year.

Bosses at Sainsbury’s, which operates over 1,400 stores nationwide, have clarified that the initiative is "not about monitoring colleagues" or customers.

The technology will be deployed this week at its Sydenham superstore in London and the Bath Oldfield Sainsbury’s Local store, in collaboration with facial recognition business Facewatch.

Bosses at Sainsbury’s, which has more than 1,400 shops across the country, said the plans are ‘not about monitoring colleagues’ or customers
Fellow retailers Home Bargains, Flannels and Sports Direct have reportedly used similar Facewatch technology in stores to identify shoplifters.

The technology will be used by the company to help it identify and potentially ban people who are “violent, aggressive or steal in the store”.

Sainsbury’s said that records will be instantly deleted if the software does not recognise the face of reported individuals.

It added that the system issues an alert based on criminal behaviour submitted by the store or other retailers using Facewatch nearby.

Sainsbury’s said incidents of theft, abuse and threatening behaviour “continue to rise” despite working with the police and Government, adding that it is “affecting Sainsbury’s teams across the UK daily”.

Sainsbury’s is trialling facial recognition technology ahead of a potential national roll-out
Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said: “We have listened to the deep concerns our colleagues and customers have and they’re right to expect us to act.

“The retail sector is at a crossroads, facing rising abuse, anti-social behaviour and violence. We must put safety first.

“We understand that facial recognition technology can raise valid questions about data and privacy.

“This trial and subsequent roll out is not about monitoring colleagues or our valued customers.

“It’s focused solely on identifying serious offenders who have committed acts of violence, aggression, or theft, helping our teams prevent further harm.”

Joanne Thomas, general secretary of the USDAW union, said: “We welcome Sainsbury’s ongoing programme of work to protect retail workers and customers from the continued threat of abuse and violence in stores.

“We look forward to seeing the results of the trial of facial recognition software and will continue to work closely with Sainsbury’s to support a responsible, evidence-led approach to tackling retail crime.”

