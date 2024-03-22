Sainsbury’s recalls popular food item over salmonella risk

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sainsbury’s has issued an urgent recall of their own-brand flaked almonds due to contamination with salmonella.

Customers have been warned not to eat the Sainsbury’s Almonds sold in a 200g pack and asked to return the product to stores, where they will be issued a full refund.

A statement from the Food Standards Agency said: “Salmonella has been found in the product listed above.

“Symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.”

Symptoms of salmonella usually start within a few days of eating the food that caused the infection, however it can take up to a few weeks.

(Sainsbury’s/Getty)

A Sainsbury’s spokesman said: “Sainsbury’s is recalling the above product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores where the product was sold.”

The recalled flaked almonds have the batch code 4044, 4045 and best before date of February 2025.

The ingredient are usually used in cakes, curries or as a garnish.

In 2022, a salmonella outbreak caused some 57 people in the UK, mostly young children, to become infected in an outbreak linked to Kinder Surprise eggs.

More cases were recorded across Europe, including Ireland, France, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands from the eggs made in Belgium.