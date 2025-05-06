Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sainsbury’s has made a major change to its self-checkouts in a bid to crack down on shoplifters.

A camera will now be placed above the self-checkout tills and shoppers will be shown a replay if they do not scan items correctly, as reported by The Sun.

If shoppers attempt to place goods into the bagging area without scanning it properly, a pop-up message will appear.

It will say: “Looks like that last item didn’t scan. Please check you scanned it correctly before continuing.”

A customer said they were sent the VAR-style replay because the pack of basil they bought was “too light”.

A spokesperson for the supermarket said: "We regularly review the security measures in our stores and our decisions to implement them are based on a range of factors, including offering our customers a smooth checkout experience."

It comes as the number of shoplifting offences recorded by police in England and Wales in a year surpassed half a million for the first time on record, according to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

Police recorded 516,971 shoplifting offences in 2024, a 20 per cent increase on the 429,873 offences in 2023 and the highest number recorded since modern record-keeping practices began in 2003.

The ONS said shoplifting offences have been running at record levels for the past two years, noting a "sharp rise" following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) warned retail crime is continuing to “spiral out of control” with shop theft costing retailers more than £2.2 billion a year.

A recent survey by the BRC of major retailers showed there are more than 20 million incidents of shoplifting a year but many go unreported as shopkeepers “simply don’t have faith” that action will be taken by the police.