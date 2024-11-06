Footballer, 15, collapses and dies during high school match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

A high school football player has tragically collapsed and died during a match at a rival school.

The 15-year-old unnamed pupil at Sale High School collapsed during a game against Ashton on Mersey on Tuesday night.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead “despite all the efforts of the staff and the emergency services”.

Pupils who witnessed the tragedy have been offered “intensive support”.

In a message seen by the Manchester Evening News, Ashton on Mersey school head Lee McConaghie, he said: “It is with deep sadness that I write to you with information about a serious incident that took place at Ashton on Mersey School on Tuesday evening.

“During a Year 11 football match a pupil from Sale High School collapsed. I have subsequently been informed that the pupil has tragically died despite all the efforts of the staff and the emergency services.

“The thoughts and condolences of the Ashton on Mersey School community are with the family and friends of the pupil.

“We recognise that this will be especially challenging for many of our pupils and intensive support is in place for those closest to the incident.

“Should any other pupils feels distressed, or if they simply need someone to talk to, they should contact a Head of Year and additional pastoral support will be provided.”

Both Ashton on Mersey and Sale High School have been approached for comment.