Boy dies in electric bike crash after being followed by police

A 15-year-old boy riding an e-bike has died following a collision with an ambulance in Salford, shortly after he was being followed by traffic officers, Greater Manchester Police said.

Greater Manchester Police said traffic officers began following a 15-year-old boy on an e-bike along Fitzwarren Street in Salford at around 2pm on Thursday.

The force said the boy went into Lower Seedley Road and bollards prevented the police vehicle from continuing to follow him.

The boy was then involved in a collision with an ambulance in Langworth Road “a short time later” in which he was killed.

The ambulance was parked at the time, the Manchester Evening News reported.

Officers were not in pursuit at the moment of impact, according to Greater Manchester Police.

A GMP statement said: “In line with normal proceedings, the incident has been referred to IOPC who are now leading the investigation.

“A cordon remains in place on Langworthy Road.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the boy who tragically died.”

Harvey Evans, 15, and Kyrees Sullivan, 16, were killed in an e-bike collision after being followed by a police van in Cardiff last month, sparking a riot in the aftermath.

