Seven arrests and crossbow found after police called to Salford disturbance
Police issued a 24-hour dispersal order for Cheetham Street West, Littleton Road, Poppy Lane, Langley Road South and Lissadel Street
Seven people were arrested, and a crossbow was seized after reports of a firearm being brandished during a disturbance in Salford, Greater Manchester Police said.
Officers responded to a call on Romney Street around 9:30pm on Tuesday, leading to the arrest of a 54-year-old man on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon. Six teenagers, aged 16 to 18, were also arrested on suspicion of affray. The investigation is ongoing.
Detective Superintendent Simon Moyles said in a statement: “Our frontline officer’s rapid response to a concerning report prevented what could have been a dangerous incident from occurring.
“There was a large group of youths gathering in the area, and officers intervened in fights and helped several young people return home safely. Thankfully, no one at the scene required medical treatment.
“Our investigation is moving at a pace; we have arrested seven people and taken a weapon off the streets while enquiries are ongoing.
“A police presence will remain in the area as we conduct enquiries and gather evidence. Neighbourhood officers will be patrolling around to provide reassurance to the local community.”
Anyone with information is urged to call 101, quoting log 3631 – 14/04/2025 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.