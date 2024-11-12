Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A campaign to return a 13th century bible to its ancestral home in Salisbury Cathedral has been hailed by the Culture Secretary as “our country at its best” – as it received a remarkable £10,000 donation.

One of only six manuscripts attributed to the Sarum Master, one of the greatest artists of the medieval period who illuminated pages of vellum from a workshop in Salisbury, the campaign is aiming to raise £90,000 in 90 days to secure its return.

The generous £10,000 donation was gifted by the Old Possum’s Practical Trust, founded in 1990 by Valerie Eliot, the wife of TS Eliot, to promotes literary and cultural initiatives through grants that honour his legacy.

Funded largely by proceeds from Cats, the Trust has contributed to numerous projects over the years, fostering Eliot’s impact on literature and the arts.

A spokesperson for the TS Eliot estate, said: “We would like to see this extraordinary book returned to where it was originally written.

“It feels like a poetic justice for this jewel of a manuscript to return seven centuries after it was written and illuminated on vellum.”

open image in gallery Lisa Nandy hailed the important campaign ( REUTERS )

The English manuscript artist was known for his work in religious manuscripts, particularly the Sarum Missal – used for the liturgical practices of the cathedral, influencing English Christianity before the Reformation.

At the time, no other cities apart from London and Oxford supported this scale of book production, with Salisbury becoming renowned as an academic and cultural centre.

Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, said: “This campaign by Friends of the Nations’ Libraries to return a book handwritten by one of England’s most famous medieval artists to the place where it was made 700 years ago shows our country at its best.

“I applaud and give my full support to the charities involved for stepping into to save a masterpiece of bibliographical, artistic and religious content.”

open image in gallery The Bible is one of only six manuscripts to be attributed to the medieval artist the Sarum Master, who had a workshop in Salisbury ( Salisbury Cathedral )

The Friends of the Nations’ Libraries (FNL), which protects the UK’s written and printed history, is campaigning to raise the £90,000 to purchase the incredibly rare bible from a private collector.

Geordie Greig, chair of FNL, said: “I am determined that this campaign by Friends of the Nations’ Libraries to return a literary treasure to an ancient cathedral library 700 years after it was written by one of the few known medieval artists will be successful.

“To achieve this we are asking the public and donors to help us to save the Master of Sarum Salisbury Bible, a treasure of infinite historical and bibliographical merit.”

Christopher de Hamel, an expert on medieval manuscripts, said: “The Sarum Master was one of the earliest manuscript artists in England of whom we have a recognisable oeuvre.

open image in gallery A spokesperson for the TS Eliot estate, said: ‘We would like to see this extraordinary book returned to where it was originally written.’ ( Getty )

He added that Salisbury’s flourishing book trade during the medieval period meant that its published manuscripts were available for purchase, which led to the local Use of Sarum becoming standard for all of southern England until the Reformation period.

The artist is known for his intricate and highly stylised illustrations that were characteristic of Gothic art. His work includes detailed images of saints, biblical scenes, and illuminated initials, with vibrant colours, flowing lines, and elaborate gold leaf.

Salisbury Cathedral is visited by around 250,000 people each year and boasts the tallest spire in the country which stands at 123 metres.

It also houses a library, which was founded in 1445, holds a large collection of manuscripts dating from the 9th century and is one of the earliest purpose-built library rooms in England.

open image in gallery Friends of the Nations’ Libraries hopes to raise £90,000 to buy the Bible and return it to the cathedral ( Salisbury Cathedral )

Among its prized possessions is one of only four remaining copies of the 1215 Magna Carta and the world’s oldest mechanical clock.

The Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury said: “We are immensely grateful to the Friends of the Nations’ Libraries for their invaluable support with the campaign to bring the Sarum Bible back to Salisbury after nearly 800 years.

“The artistry of the Sarum Master speaks to a century’s long tradition of creativity at Salisbury. We are delighted at the prospect of being able to share this treasure with visitors to the cathedral library in the future.”

You can donate here: Return the Sarum Master Bible to Salisbury Cathedral