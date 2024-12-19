Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A rare 13th-century Bible will return to its ancestral home in Salisbury Cathedral more than 700 years after it was written, thanks to the help of The Independent.

In an early Christmas present, our campaign with Friends of the Nations’ Libraries has successfully raised £90,000 over the last month to purchase the historical artefact from a private collector.

It is one of only six manuscripts attributed to the Sarum Master, one of the greatest artists of the medieval period who illuminated pages of vellum from a workshop in Salisbury.

The English manuscript artist was known for his work in religious manuscripts, particularly the Sarum Missal – used for the liturgical practices of the cathedral, influencing English Christianity before the Reformation.

open image in gallery Matthew Sackville West, Jilly Wright, Anne Dutton ( Supplied )

open image in gallery The Bible is one of only six manuscripts to be attributed to the medieval artist the Sarum Master, who had a workshop in Salisbury ( Salisbury Cathedral )

At the time, no other cities apart from London and Oxford supported this scale of book production, with Salisbury becoming renowned as an academic and cultural centre.

Geordie Greig, chair of FNL, which protects the UK’s written and printed history, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the magnificent generosity of many donors and nearly 150 members of the public. Thanks to them this 700-year-old Bible has now returned to the City in which it was created and will forever be in Salisbury Cathedral Library, one of the treasure houses of our country.”

The Very Reverend Nicholas Papadopulos, Dean of Salisbury, said: “We are hugely grateful to the Friends of the Nations’ Libraries for their work in raising the funds to bring the Sarum Bible back to Salisbury. It will be thrilling to welcome this important and beautiful manuscript to the Cathedral and to share it with our many visitors.”

Christopher de Hamel, an expert on medieval manuscripts, said: “The Sarum Master was one of the earliest manuscript artists in England of whom we have a recognisable oeuvre.

open image in gallery ( Supplied )

open image in gallery Friends of the Nations’ Libraries hopes to raise £90,000 to buy the Bible and return it to the cathedral ( Salisbury Cathedral )

He added that Salisbury’s flourishing book trade during the medieval period meant that its published manuscripts were available for purchase, which led to the local Use of Sarum becoming standard for all of southern England until the Reformation period.

The artist is known for his intricate and highly stylised illustrations that were characteristic of Gothic art. His work includes detailed images of saints, biblical scenes, and illuminated initials, with vibrant colours, flowing lines, and elaborate gold leaf.

Salisbury Cathedral is visited by around 250,000 people each year and boasts the tallest spire in the country which stands at 123 metres.

It also houses a library, which was founded in 1445, holds a large collection of manuscripts dating from the 9th century and is one of the earliest purpose-built library rooms in England.

Among its prized possessions is one of only four remaining copies of the 1215 Magna Carta and the world’s oldest mechanical clock.