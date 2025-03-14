‘Labyrinth’ of secret tunnels hidden beneath railway station

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Rail engineers renovating Salisbury Station have discovered a complex network of tunnels - but no-one knows where they lead.

Workers carrying out a £5.3million renovation of the Wiltshire transport hub encountered an old phone box immediately outside the station entrance.

Carrying out drainage checks and lifting the sleepers underneath the phone box uncovered a dark and hidden tunnel leading underneath the station.

open image in gallery Going into the tunnel underneath Salisbury station ( Network Rail )

Engineers ventured underground, squeezing through a labyrinth of tunnels and rooms packed with old signal equipment crafted from timber.

It is thought the tunnel, stretching underneath platform 4, was used to store barrels of beer, cider and eggs sold at the station and transported to other towns like Whitchurch.

open image in gallery Inside the tunnel underneath Salisbury station ( Network Rail )

There is also space where Christmas trees were gathered from the line side near Grateley, for sale to the public.

Another mysterious room leading to a ladder descending under the station has also been discovered, but is still yet to be explored.

open image in gallery Platform 1 was found to contain a building featuring a map from the pre- Dr Richard Beeching era. ( Network Rail )

Salisbury Station is used today by two million people each year, but this discovery provides a small glimpse into part of the station that has been left “unused and forgotten about for decades”, Network Rail said.

Steve Kelly, Network Rail asset engineer, said: “This was one of the most interesting discoveries during my career on the railway. It just goes to show that no two days are the same in this industry.

“The tunnel's origins and purpose have become a topic of fascination, linking modern development with historical exploration. The tunnel offered a rare look into the hidden layers of the railway’s history, preserving a snapshot of the site's legacy.”

open image in gallery A room underneath the building on platform 1 ( Network Rail )

Dan Sherwood, site manager at Octavius Infrastructure, added: "We're thrilled that our survey works led to the incredible discovery of a hidden tunnel beneath the SWR car park redevelopment construction works.

"It's a reminder of the beauty of undiscovered historical infrastructure - hidden beneath our modern world, waiting to tell its story.

"We look forward to the second phase, to expose the wall and explore its possible link to the old hospital and uncovering where the staircase leads."