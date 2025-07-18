Mystery artwork of former England boss eating chips appears in town centre

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 10ft-high artwork of former England men’s football manager Sam Allardyce eating a large bag of chips has appeared on a wall near a fast food shop in his home town, sparking speculation about its creator.

The mural of the 70-year-old is believed to have been pasted onto a wall in Union Street in the centre of Dudley, West Midlands, on Wednesday.

It shows the former West Bromwich Albion boss lifting a partially battered orange chip – a local speciality – to his mouth, while wearing his trademark touchline suit and tie.

Allardyce, who was born and raised in Dudley and managed other clubs including Everton, Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers, has thanked whoever is behind the artwork.

In a video message issued to ITV News, he said: “Just seen the mural that has been sent of me in Dudley, my home town. Absolutely privileged to be honest with you, I thought it was a very good likeness.

“Chips look a bit hot, but I really enjoyed seeing it. Whoever did it, thank you very much!”

A shopper passing the mural on Friday said it was nice to see something paying tribute to someone who was proud of their roots in Dudley.

“It’s a bit odd as it doesn’t have a slogan or any words, but it brightens up the place,” the man said.

A local worker, who asked not to be named and admitted he did not know who was depicted in the mural, described it as “the randomest thing I’ve ever seen”.

The man said: “Who is it? It’s just weird, it doesn’t make sense and it needs to go.”