Sam Allardyce backs players taking the knee on GB News

Sam Allardyce, the former Premier League and England manager, has said he thinks it is “very important” that England players kneel before matches.

Speaking to GB News presenter Dan Wootton after England’s Euro 2020 win against Denmark on Wednesday night, Mr Allardyce said footballers should continue to campaign against racism, “irrespective of what other people think or what other people may do in football”.

Kneeling before kick-off is a gesture the England team has made throughout the tournament.

The squad has been booed by a small number of fans for doing so, and some politicians have also taken exception to the display.

Mr Allardyce was asked: “What do you think about England players taking the knee?”

He said: “Well this is obviously something that’s gone on for many many months now and we tend to do that in support of Black Lives Matter, that is very important that we, irrespective of what other people think or what other people may do in football, football is trying to make a stand.”

On the subject, Euro 2020 organiser Uefa has previously said: “We urge spectators to show respect for teams and players taking the knee.

“Any player who wants to demand equality amongst human beings by taking the knee will be allowed to do so.”