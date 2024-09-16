Videographer fell to his death while filming skydiver

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A videographer who died during a parachute jump had been filming another skydiver during his fatal fall, an inquest heard.

Sam Cornwell, 46, from Hampshire, was skydiving on April 28 near Shotton airfield in County Durham, when his main parachute failed to open properly.

He suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene at South West Industrial Estate near Peterlee.

A preliminary inquest hearing was held at Crook Civic Centre where coroner Jeremy Chipperfield heard from Jan Bostock, a senior environmental health officer with Durham County Council.

Mr Bostock said the county council was seeking independent analysis of the altimeter, GoPro camera footage and the other equipment used by Mr Cornwell on the day.

There was also CCTV footage from the industrial estate which showed how the falling parachutist struck a roof, the inquest heard.

Mr Bostock said he had watched the footage taken on Mr Cornwell’s helmet-mounted camera of the other parachutist.

“We have got the imagery of the person he is being paid to take the video of,” Mr Bostock said.

“They appear to shoot off, when it is actually their descent that is slowing.”

The officer told the inquest Mr Cornwell’s main canopy was then deployed but it was twisted, but he did not yet know why.

Mr Bostock said Mr Cornwell’s reserve chute did not properly deploy either, and further investigation work was necessary.

Mr Chipperfield indicated that the full inquest hearing should be heard with a jury.

He adjourned the case for a further hearing to assess progress of the case on January 14.

Sky-High Skydiving, which operates out of the airfield, previously said: “We are all deeply saddened by the loss of a close friend, colleague and talented member of our team, our skydiving family.”