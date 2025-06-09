Race Across The World star’s grieving family thank public for ‘overwhelming’ support

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Sam Gardiner, a former contestant on Race Across The World, have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received since his death.

They also thanked the public for their generous donations to a fundraising campaign established in his memory.

Gardiner, 24, who appeared on the BBC One series alongside his mother, Jo, tragically died in a car crash last month.

In response, his family launched a JustGiving page to raise money for National FASD (Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder). The campaign has already raised over £10,000, a testament to the impact Gardiner had on those around him

His mother said: “We have been overwhelmed by the tens of thousands of messages of love and support on social media and in comments to press reporting.

Sam Gardiner, 24, died last month ( PA Media )

“We would like to thank the BBC, Studio Lambert and everyone at Race Across The World production, fellow contestants and fans of the show for all their support at this terrible time. It has been very comforting to know that Sam touched so many people.

“I have been particularly moved by all the messages that Sam was an inspiration to many who have been impacted by Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder.

“We adopted Sam and he was diagnosed with FASD. As viewers of season two will recall, this was a big challenge both for Sam and for us as his parents.

“National FASD helped us on that journey. If some good comes of this tragedy, it will be that FASD is better understood.”

Mr Gardiner was driving a white Volkswagen Golf R estate when it came off the road and rolled before landing on its side.

The accident happened on the A34 in Gatley, near Cheadle, on Monday May 26 and he died on May 29 from his injuries, his family said last week.

Broadcast in March 2020, Sam and Jo ventured across Mexico and Argentina as part of the second series of the BBC show.

Mr Gardiner’s father Andrew said: “When the news broke last week, friends asked how they could help.

“After some thought, I decided to set up a JustGiving page to raise money for National FASD in memory of Sam. The page is called Sam Gardiner; Super Human.

“I set the target at £500 thinking a few friends might be generous enough to make a donation. So far it’s raised 20 times that. It’s very humbling to see the RATW family rally to this worthy cause.”

The National Organisation for FASD says on its official website that it “provides support to people with Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder, their families and communities, campaigns to raise public awareness, and promotes relevant policies and practices”.

The website also describes FASD as resulting “when prenatal alcohol exposure affects the developing brain and body..

It says: “FASD is a spectrum. Each person with FASD is affected differently.

“While more than 400 conditions can co-occur, FASD is at its core a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition. All people with FASD have many strengths. Early diagnosis and appropriate support are essential, especially for executive functioning.”

A message on the official National FASD Instagram account said: “Sam lived his life full of love, exuberance and adventure as seen on BBC’s Race Across the World. ⁠⁠“National FASD is both humbled and honoured to help carry on his legacy via donations coming from hundreds.”

A private funeral will be held later this month.