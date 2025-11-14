Sam Heughan announced as first celebrity ambassador for Glasgow 2026

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Outlander star Sam Heughan has said he is “overjoyed” to be announced as the first celebrity ambassador for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

The Scottish actor features in a TV advert for the games, which take place in the city next summer, 12 years after they were last held there.

He plays a sports enthusiast wondering about sporting facts in the advert, alongside world 1,500m silver medallist Jake Wightman, five-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Alex “Tattie” Marshall and Olympic weightlifting champion Emily Campbell, who is also a Games ambassador.

Heughan, who plays Highlander Jamie Fraser in Outlander, said becoming an ambassador for the event feels like coming “full circle” for him.

He said: “I am overjoyed and extremely proud to be joining the Glasgow 2026 team.

“We have all these amazing athletes at the top of their game coming to Glasgow and competing in a completely integrated programme for their country, and I can’t wait for them to experience the pride, warmth and welcome from Glasgow – and of course the Scottish crowds, which are some of the best in the world.

“Becoming a Glasgow 2026 ambassador is a real full circle moment for me – when Glasgow last held the Games in 2014, we had just started shooting the very first series of Outlander and I remember there was a huge buzz in the city.

“I was desperate to go and even had tickets. Now, I’ve just finished shooting the last season of Outlander and the Games are back in Glasgow – and this time I won’t be missing a moment!”

More than 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories will compete across 10 sports and six Para sports at Glasgow 2026 next summer.

Heughan is an advocate for the power of movement to bring people together and founded My Peak Challenge, which aims to inspire people to improve their health.

My Peak Challenge is one of the partners for Glasgow 2026.

The actor said: “My Peak Challenge is a global community all about helping yourself while helping others – by getting fit, building friendships and creating healthy habits, all while raising money for charity.

“The Commonwealth Games have that same power to inspire people to move more, whether it’s rediscovering a sport you once loved or trying something new for the first time.

“That’s what makes this partnership between My Peak Challenge and Glasgow 2026 such a natural fit.”

Hit TV show Outlander, starring Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, is based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon.

The Glasgow 2026 advert will be rolled out on TV, in cinemas and on radio as a voiceover from November 14.

Louisa Mahon, chief marketing officer at Glasgow 2026, said: “Sam Heughan is Scotland’s homegrown hero and is recognised globally; he’s also genuinely passionate about fitness and sport.

“We’re so excited to be welcoming him to our Glasgow 2026 clan and working with My Peak Challenge as an official provider to the Games.

“Sam is a proud Scot and Outlander has played a huge role in putting Scotland on the map, highlighting its unique identity, landscapes and heritage.

“Now, Glasgow 2026 will be bringing a global audience into the city and we can’t wait to showcase the brilliant spirit with a sprinkle of stardust from Sam.

“With the countdown to the Games well and truly on, now is the time to start your obsession, learning more about the 10 incredible sports and the world-class athletes competing for their nations and territories.”