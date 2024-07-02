Support truly

An urgent missing persons appeal has been launched after a Scottish holidaymaker failed to return home from Poland.

Sam Kennedy, aged 20, was due to fly back to Glasgow from Krakow on Thursday but he did not arrive, and his family and friends have not heard from him.

The family of the Clydebank man has issued an appeal on social media that has been shared by thousands of people.

Sister Robyn wrote: “This is my brother Sam, he was supposed to have returned home from Poland (Krakow) on Thursday night but me and my family have not heard from him.

“If anyone knows any information that could help us find us find him, please let us know and please share this post so we can reach as many people as possible.

“Any help is hugely appreciated by me and my family. Thank you.”

Within hours almost 2,000 people had shared her plea on Facebook post. One wrote: “Praying he gets home safe and well. God bless.”

The Foreign Office confirmed it was supporting the young man’s family during the search.

Mr Kennedy’s disappearance comes as the high-profile official search for missing man Jay Slater came to an end on Monday in Tenerife, police confirmed.

Mr Slater’s family say they are not giving up on finding the 19-year-old, who disappeared on June 17 near Buenavista del Norte, after travelling there with two men he had met at a festival around 27 miles further south on the island.