Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSupport Now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

British tourist missing in Poland sparks desperate family appeal after he failed to return from holiday

Sam Kennedy failed to arrive back in Glasgow on a flight from Krakow in Poland on Thursday

Alex Ross
Tuesday 02 July 2024 10:41
Comments
Sam Kennedy did not return to Glasgow from a holiday in Krakow in Poland on Thursday
Sam Kennedy did not return to Glasgow from a holiday in Krakow in Poland on Thursday (Facebook)

Support truly
independent journalism

Support Now

Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.

Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.

Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.

Louise Thomas

Louise Thomas

Editor

An urgent missing persons appeal has been launched after a Scottish holidaymaker failed to return home from Poland.

Sam Kennedy, aged 20, was due to fly back to Glasgow from Krakow on Thursday but he did not arrive, and his family and friends have not heard from him.

The family of the Clydebank man has issued an appeal on social media that has been shared by thousands of people.

Sister Robyn wrote: “This is my brother Sam, he was supposed to have returned home from Poland (Krakow) on Thursday night but me and my family have not heard from him.

“If anyone knows any information that could help us find us find him, please let us know and please share this post so we can reach as many people as possible.

“Any help is hugely appreciated by me and my family. Thank you.”

Within hours almost 2,000 people had shared her plea on Facebook post. One wrote: “Praying he gets home safe and well. God bless.”

The Foreign Office confirmed it was supporting the young man’s family during the search.

Mr Kennedy’s disappearance comes as the high-profile official search for missing man Jay Slater came to an end on Monday in Tenerife, police confirmed.

Mr Slater’s family say they are not giving up on finding the 19-year-old, who disappeared on June 17 near Buenavista del Norte, after travelling there with two men he had met at a festival around 27 miles further south on the island.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in