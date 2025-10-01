Samaritans confirms plans to close some branches and merge others

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suicide prevention charity Samaritans is to close some branches and merge others in what it has described as “challenging” changes.

The confirmation comes after reports earlier this year that it was consulting on plans to close around half of its branches across the UK and Ireland.

That could equate to around 100 of the more than 200 locations it runs, with the charity saying at the time the current operation was “not sustainable”.

Founded in 1953, the charity connects trained volunteers with people who may be struggling.

In the summer, the charity said it had become “increasingly clear that having over 200 branches, varying in size from 10 to 300 volunteers, is not sustainable and hinders us providing the best possible service to people who need us”.

Following a weekend board meeting, the charity has now announced a plan to pilot an increase in remote volunteering focused on volunteers available in the middle of the night, as well as online chat for those in need.

Samaritans is free to contact, 24/7

It also said it will “adopt a test and learn approach in three ‘pathfinder’ areas” – South East England, Yorkshire and Humberside, and Scotland – “to find the best model for the future, which will include the scaling up, mergers and regrettably closures of some branches”.

The charity said the outcomes from those areas will “shape next steps in the rest of the UK, but this will not be before the end of 2028”.

While it has not given any firm numbers on branch closures, it confirmed on Wednesday that it will have fewer than the current 200 branches by 2036.

It said the changes are UK-only and the “engagement process” with volunteers for Ireland will start in 2027.

“We believe the power of human connection can prevent suicide and our volunteers offer a life-saving service to those in crisis, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Julie Bentley, the charity’s chief executive, said.

“These two things will never change at Samaritans, and they underpin our founding purpose to reduce deaths by suicide. Someone takes their own life every 90 minutes and that is something our charity wants to do all we can to change.

“We’ve listened to our volunteers, and their voice has helped shape how we make Samaritans fit for the future and the steps needed to get there.

“Although making these changes will be challenging for us, it is a challenge we are determined to face into. The plans we announce today will help us be here for more people who need our support, in the moment they need us the most. A moment too late isn’t an option for us.

“With the incredible service of our wonderful volunteers and the support of the public, we can respond to even more people in need, so no-one feels like they have no choice but to take their own life. Together, we can prevent suicide.”