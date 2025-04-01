Suicide rates ‘three times higher’ in Northern Ireland’s most deprived areas

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Suicide rates in Northern Ireland are three times higher in the most deprived areas compared with the least deprived, a new report has found.

The report, by the Samaritans, found that the self-harm rate in Northern Ireland is 64% higher than in the Republic of Ireland, with the largest disparity among men, where rates are 82.9% higher​.

It also found that in 2021/22, there were 13,803 emergency department presentations for self-harm – higher than the 12,661 in the same time period in Ireland, despite the Republic’s much larger population.

Meanwhile, it was found that 18% of the population in Northern Ireland lives in poverty, with child poverty rates described as particularly high.

The charity has emphasised the situation is not just a health issue, but also pertains to poverty, government policy issues and represents “systemic failure”.

The new policy research report, Lost Futures: Poverty, Inequality and Suicidality in Northern Ireland, makes a series of recommendations, including a fully funded anti-poverty strategy to reduce financial hardship and address economic inequality.

The report also calls for a funded childcare strategy, a cross-departmental suicide prevention approach, targeted financial support and debt relief for those in crisis and investment in early intervention and community-led mental health support.

A call was made for all government departments to “act urgently”.

On Monday, Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said the Executive’s long-delayed anti-poverty strategy was to be sent to Executive ministers that day ahead of their next meeting on Thursday.

He said the strategy required Executive approval.

​Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt described the Samaritans report as a “wake-up call”.

“If we want to reduce suicide, we must recognise that suicide prevention cannot sit solely with the Department of Health, it requires action across housing, education, social security and employment,” he said.

“Suicide prevention is not just about mental health services — it’s about creating the conditions where people can thrive, not just survive.”

Ellen Finlay, policy and development manager at the Samaritans, said Stormont “cannot continue to rely on crisis response”.

“Suicide is not just a health issue — it is a poverty issue, a policy issue, and a systemic failure,” she said.

“We cannot continue to rely on crisis response while neglecting the policies that push people to despair.

“This report makes it clear: if we are serious about reducing suicide, we must be serious about reducing poverty and inequality.

“That means implementing an anti-poverty strategy, a childcare strategy, and proper funding for all policies that tackle inequality.

“Suicide prevention must be embedded in every department, not just left to overstretched mental health services.

“If you or someone you know is struggling, Samaritans is here to listen. No matter what you’re facing, you don’t have to go through it alone. Our volunteers are available 24/7 to offer a safe, confidential space where you can talk without judgment. Reach out to us anytime by calling 116 123 for free.”