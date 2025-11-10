British journalist Sami Hamdi to be released following ICE detention, family say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

British journalist and commentator Sami Hamdi is to be released and returned to the UK after being detained by ICE.

The activist and outspoken critic of Israel’s military action in Gaza was arrested by US immigration agents at San Francisco International Airport on 26 October.

Mr Hamdi had spoken at a gala for chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR, in California and was heading to Florida for another event prior to his arrest.

During his time in detention, his wife Soumaya Hamdi, said that the father-of-three had suffered a medical emergency while in custody and experienced delays in treatment.

She told The Independent that her husband’s immigration hearing was due to be held on Monday 10 November after being postponed following an administrative error.

open image in gallery Sami Hamdi is set to be released after an immigration hearing took place on Monday ( Instagram/FreeSamiHamdi )

The campaign for his release shared a statement on Monday, writing: “Alhamdulillah [praise be to God], good news.

“The government has agreed to release Sami. He will be able to return home soon insha’Allah [God willing]. Additional details forthcoming.”

In a post shared on the campaign’s Instagram page, a statement said: “Alhamdulilah [praise be to God, Sami’s legal team, CAIR-CA, and Hassan Ahmad and MLFA today welcome an agreement to release British Muslim journalist Sami Hamdi from politically motivated ICE detention.”

The statement continued: “Sami is choosing to leave the U.S. and reunite with his family and will insh’Allah [God willing] continue speaking truth to power, inspiring us all.”

CAIR-CA CEO Hussam Ayloush said on Monday: “Sami’s case shows how quickly our government officials are willing to sacrifice our First Amendment and free press when a journalist uses his platform to dare put America first before Israel.

open image in gallery Father-of-three was detained by ICE ( Soumaya Hamdi )

“His forthcoming release is welcome, but it does not erase the message this sends to every activist and journalist watching—and every authoritarian dictatorship worldwide who can now claim they are following America’s example.”

Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin was unapologetic in a statement after the journalist’s arrest.

“Under President Trump, those who support terrorism and undermine American national security will not be allowed to work or visit this country,” she said. “It’s common sense.”

The official cited a report from the advocacy group RAIR, which the Southern Poverty Law Center has previously described as an anti-Muslim hate group, about Hamdi in the post announcing the arrest.

RAIR accused Hamdi of endorsing terrorism and operating alongside foreign terror networks through his various speaking engagements, claims which he and his team have denied.

His detention was one of the latest high-profile attempts by the president Donald Trump’s administration to identify and potentially expel thousands of foreigners in the United States who it says have either fomented or participated in unrest or publicly supported protests against Israel’s military operations in Gaza.

The administration has denied visas to applicants whose social media histories have been critical of its policies, as rights groups have warned of violations of the rights of citizens’ constitutional protections of freedom of speech.

The FCDO had said: “We are in contact with and providing consular assistance to a British man detained in the USA. We are in touch with the local authorities and his family in the UK.”