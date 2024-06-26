Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Squatters have taken over the iconic San Lorenzo restaurant in Knightsbridge, once a favourite of Princess Diana and A-list celebrities.

A group of around 15 people moved into the building on Beauchamp Place, which has been empty since it shut its doors during the pandemic.

Neighbouring businesses are now concerned that a “piece of London history” will never be the same.

On Wednesday there was no answer at the door from those inside the building, but locals stopped to share their own fond memories of the former hotspot.

“I used to come here as a young girl,” one woman said. “I could cry looking at it now. Lady Diana and all the top actors used to come here. It was amazing and I can’t understand why they haven’t done anything with it.”

Former local Lady Diana frequented San Lorenzo ( Keith Butler/Shutterstock )

The exclusive restaurant located steps away from Harrods and Harvey Nichols served the richest and most famous in its six decades of service.

Established in 1963 by Lorenzo and Mara Berni, the restaurant offered northern Italian dishes to customers.

Its most famous customer was Lady Diana, who frequented the spot with her sons Prince William and Prince Harry on a regular basis.

Other famous faces included Twiggy, who hosted her 21st birthday party at the spot, Margaret Thatcher, Kate Moss and Princess Margaret.

It is also on the royal route, with locals saying they spot the royal family drive along the road most days.

The restaurant closed its doors during the pandemic and failed to reopen after lockdown. Now, a group who reportedly call themselves a ‘musicians collective’ have moved in.

Princess Diana at San Lorenzo Restaurant June 1990 ( Steve Back/Daily Mail/Shutterstock )

While the group did not answer the door to The Independent, a letter outside the door reads: “We are a collective of individuals in a state of homelessness, and our intention is not to cause distress but to seek temporary haven.”

They told told the Mail Online that had made the building their “home” after finding it empty and claimed they were negotiating with the owners to become the building’s guardians adding: “I didn’t know about the history of this place until we came here. It’s amazing to think that people like Princess Diana and other celebrities visited all the time and now it’s our home.”

They also said they had improved the space since it was abandoned.

They told the Mail that they got along with many locals, and some residents indeed told The Independent that they did not have a problem with them.

Squatters left a letter outside offering to become the building’s guardians ( The Independent )

However, other nearby businesses say they fear squatters may now move into other empty businesses.

The owner of a salon next door to the restaurant, Tracie Giles, raised concern that the arrival of squatters could impact local businesses in the future.

“We have A-list celebrities and royalty as clients,” Lucy Dartford, the salon’s PR spokesperson said.

“People come here because its discreet and private and safe, so to hear there’s squatters next door is alarming.”

Squatters have taken up shelter on Beauchamp Street, which boasts a wealth of restaurants and high-end retailers ( The Independent )

She added: “In its heyday they had Princess Diana there and having been there personally I remember the buzz of the place. It was like walking into the glossy pages of Tatler.”

“This street is a community and I never thought this would happen. If you can have squatters in San Lorenzo I can imagine any place on this road is fair game. Such a sad state of affairs.”

The squatters have placed letters outside the restaurant’s door explaining their rights. They have been able to temporarily take possession of the building because it is classed as a commercial property.

Squatting is only a criminal offence if it involves a residential property and landlords of commercial premises have to pursue lengthy and costly legal action to remove them.

San Lorenzo’s former site stands a stone throw from Harrods ( The Independent )

The manager of a restaurant opposite San Lorenzo, Maroush, said he was the first one to spot the squatters three weeks ago. Tony has managed the restaurant for over 20 years and reminisced how popular the restaurant once was.

“It used to be very busy in its prime,” he told The Independent. “They tried to reopen it after the pandemic but the father has died and the daughter was running it.”

He said she had put the building on the market for rent and had assumed she had found tenants when he spotted people inside.

“I called her to tell her there was about 15 people inside and asked if she had found people to rent it but she said no. It’s completely wrong. They use the electricity and the building is worth millions.

“Its not good for business and the businesses along here are worried it could happen to them next.”

Longtime local restaurant manager Tony recalls San Lorenzo’s best days ( The Independent )

The owner of a beauty salon on the same street said he had seen who he believes to be squatters shouting on the street.

“I hope the government can help them and find a place for them, but not in our area – it’s not good for our business, either,” he noted.

He still hopes San Lorenzo will come back as a restaurant soon: “They help our business, and we help their business.”

San Lorenzo’s owner declined to comment but it is understood that they have begun legal proceedings to evict the squatters.