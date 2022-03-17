Sandeep Singh Sandhu, a kabaddi player from West Bromwich, was killed during a tournament in the state of Punjab in western India this week.

The 38-year-old, who was revered as one of the best international kabaddi players, was shot dead by four unidentified men in Jalandhar district's Mallian Khurd on Monday evening. They shot multiple rounds at Sandhu after he stepped out of the tournament ground and then fled in their car.

He was rushed to a local hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival. A teenager also reportedly suffered a bullet injury on his leg during the incident.

A video of the purported incident on social media showed the assailants opening fire at someone while people fled the tournament ground in panic in the background.

Sandhu, a British citizen for over 10 years, had represented the UK team as captain in various Kabaddi World Cup tournaments.

The local police said they have launched an investigation to identify the assailants and registered a case of murder.

However, his family and supporters staged a demonstration at the Nakodar civil hospital on Wednesday, refusing to cremate his mortal remains until the accused are arrested.

The North India Kabaddi Federation and the England Kabaddi Federation have called for a “speedy probe” into the killing.

According to reports, multiple kabaddi federations have suspended tournaments for the coming week.

Meanwhile, tributes poured in for Sandhu from England and India.

“He was a nice guy, he was a gentleman,” Ashok Das, president of the England Kabaddi Association told BBC News, adding that he was “one of the best stoppers in the world”.

He added that Sandhu was a “legend” in kabaddi circles and compared him to footballer David Beckham.

Indian-Canadian singer Jazzy B shared a photograph of Sandhu along with his two sons.

“Heartbroken... whoever did this, they are cowards. Just saw him a few weeks [back] in his pind [village] at a tournament and met his kids. Can’t believe he’s gone. Whoever did this, they deserve to be punished,” he wrote on Instagram.

The British High Commission said it was in contact with local authorities and is providing consular support to his family.

Sandhu is survived by his wife and two sons.